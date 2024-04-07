Drake Bell Says Discussing Sexual Abuse in 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries Was 'Very Scary' But ' Very Freeing': 'There Is a Big Weight That Feels Lifted'

Drake Bell recently reflected on finally sharing his sexual abuse story with the world in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, which premiered on March 17.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of the “Man Enough” podcast, The Amanda Show star — who opened up about being sexually abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was 15 — shared that opening up about his experience had been “very scary” but “very freeing” at the same time.