Drake Bell Says Discussing Sexual Abuse in 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries Was 'Very Scary' But ' Very Freeing': 'There Is a Big Weight That Feels Lifted'
Drake Bell recently reflected on finally sharing his sexual abuse story with the world in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, which premiered on March 17.
In a clip from an upcoming episode of the “Man Enough” podcast, The Amanda Show star — who opened up about being sexually abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was 15 — shared that opening up about his experience had been “very scary” but “very freeing” at the same time.
“Even though there’s so much happening and it is on such a public stage, it’s nothing compared to how I have felt in the past,” Bell, 37, expressed.
“The more that I’m able to talk about it, and the more that I’m able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels lifted and is freeing,” he noted.
Bell added how the trauma will be something he lives with for the rest of his life.
“There’s going to be a range of emotions,” he stated.
The musician also discussed recently entering a rehabilitation center after self-medicating to cope with the trauma Peck caused him.
Bell shared how he decided he needed professional help when he began “not recognizing myself.”
He discussed how his action became “just so out of character for not just who I want to be or who I want the world to see me as but who I know I am and how I know myself.”
As OK! previously reported, Bell detailed the abuse he endured in the docuseries.
“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me. I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation,” Bell said of Peck, whom he would often stay with while working a Nickelodeon.
“He figured out how to convince my mom and everyone around to, anytime I would have an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house and it just got worse and worse and worse and worse. I was just trapped. I had no way out,” the Drake & Josh alum added. “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it.”
Bell eventually told his mom everything, and the police began a "brutal" investigation against Peck.
“I had to be excruciatingly detailed about every single thing, [every] time that it had happened, with two absolute strangers. The worst part was I had to make a phone call to Brian and get him to admit what he’d done,” he stated. “I said, ‘I’m really struggling with this stuff now. I’m so torn up, I’m so broken, I’m so emotionally distressed right now. Why did this happen?’ He just started a full-on confession. He kept asking me over and over again, he was like, ‘Are we being recorded?'”
People obtained the clip from the upcoming podcast.