Shady? Drake 'Likes' Jab About Ex Serena Williams After Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake may have stirred the pot again — this time with a jab at his ex Serena Williams. On Tuesday, November 18, the rapper, 39, posed on a tennis court alongside Sexyy Red on social media. Drake wore a white tee and black shorts, while Sexyy Red — born Janae Nierah Wherry — sported a white exercise dress.

Source: MEGA Drake posted new tennis photos with Sexyy Red.

Both held rackets as they smiled for the camera. “I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace,” he captioned the shots on Instagram.

One photo showed the pair grinning while on the court, while another captured Red showing off her backside with her hand over her mouth. In a second pose, she flashed an “OK” hand sign.

Source: @NFL/Youtube One fan insulted Serena Williams in the comments section.

Fans lit up the comments section immediately, but one follower used the moment to take a swipe at Williams, 44, writing, “Serena Williams upgrade 🔥🔥.” Drake ended up “liking” the shady comment and added his own reply, writing, “MOM & DAD.”

“Okayyy 🙌 she’s a natural beauty,” another fan chimed in, praising Red. Drake and Williams were romantically linked from 2011 to 2015, though they never officially confirmed their relationship. Still, Drake has referenced the tennis icon in his music for years. In his 2013 track “Worst Behavior,” he rapped: "I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib. I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left."

Source: MEGA Drake 'liked' the shady remark.

In 2022, five years after Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — with whom she shares two daughters — Drake dropped “Middle of the Ocean,” including the line: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie." Their names resurfaced again earlier this year after Williams made a cameo in Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show. She performed a crip walk during Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed directly at Drake. While the move echoed the celebration dance she did after winning the 2012 “Golden Slam,” critics questioned whether she was stepping into the rapper's feud.

Source: MEGA Serena Williams and Drake were rumored to be dating in 2011 until 2015, though neither ever confirmed the relationship.

Sports host Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back. After calling out Williams on his show, he quipped, "If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a--, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye." Smith was slammed online but doubled down on X, writing, "Please go back and look at exactly what I said. I was talking overall from a man’s perspective — highlighting what most men would think. I didn’t utter a single disrespectful word about Serena… D--- y’all! It’s not that serious."