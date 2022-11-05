Serena Williams’ Husband Calls Himself 'The Best Groupie' After Hearing Drake's Diss Track
Drake might want to issue an apology! The rapper recently shaded Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. Despite the Canadian's attempt at undermining the tech founder, the father-of-one quickly responded with kindness and love for his superstar spouse.
In the Her Loss track “Middle of the Ocean,” the rapper seemingly references Ohanian. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie. He claim we don’t got a problem but, no, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” the child star says in the now-viral verse.
It didn't take long for the Brooklyn native to respond to the seemingly petty remark. The entrepreneur took to Twitter Friday, November 4, to not only address Drake but to take the comment as an opportunity to celebrate his tennis champion spouse.
“I’ve been turning down media profiles for the last two years,” wrote Ohanian, who is best known for being the co-founder of Reddit. “It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater.”
"I'm grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr will see me doing now. Creating one multi-billion dollar company (& seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, now we're going to scale that using software + empathy," Ohanian added.
The businessman ended his social media thread with an adorable family photo of him and his daughter, Alexis Olympia, watching their athletic matriarch play her beloved sport.
"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," the father-of-one added.
While Ohanian reacted kindly to the lyrics, the investor isn't the only person the Toronto artist chose to attack. Since the project's Friday, November 4, release, the singer has made headlines for seemingly mocking Meghan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting and her college graduation.
The self-proclaimed "H-town hottie" used the same internet platform to address the jokes. "People attack me y’all go up for it, I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f---k it bye," the Texas Southern University alum wrote.