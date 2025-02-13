or
Howard Stern Claims Stephen A. Smith 'Has a Point' With His Criticism of Serena Williams' Surprise Appearance at Super Bowl

Split photo of Howard Stern and Serena Williams
Source: @howardsternshow;MEGA

Serena Williams danced alongside Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Howard Stern sided with sports radio host Stephen A. Smith after he criticized Serena Williams' appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Williams danced beside the rapper as he performed his "Not Like Us" diss track against Drake — who she's been rumored to have dated in the past.

donald trump attacks howard stern turning on him woke
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern said he agreed with Stephen A. Smith's comments about Serena Williams.

On Monday, February 10, Smith quipped, "If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a--, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye."

While the sports journalist faced backlash for his comments, Smith doubled down on his remark on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Please go back and look at exactly what I said. I was talking overall from a man’s perspective — highlighting what most men would think," he said. "I didn’t utter a single disrespectful word about Serena. No issues with folks getting upset of literal serious stuff one’s pissed about. This doesn’t qualify peeps. Come on. We were joking around on @FirstTake. D--- y’all! It’s not that serious."

stephenasmith
Source: stephenasmithshow/youtube

Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his criticism of Serena Williams on X.

Stern admitted he agreed with Smith on his Tuesday, February 11, installment of The Howard Stern Show.

"He’s got a point. I hear what he’s saying," Stern said. "She used to go out with Drake, and by dissing him at the Super Bowl, it indicates she’s still living that whole scenario. He’s right. I agree with Stephen A."

Howard Stern

Photo of Drake.
Source: MEGA

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been feuding.

When co-host Robin Quivers chimed in to say Smith had made it sound like he'd "divorce" someone for that type of behavior, Stern agreed.

"I would, too," he replied. "I think I would go along with that. Why not?"

serena williams bleached skin speculations
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian.

Williams tied the knot with Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. They share daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 17 months.

The pro tennis player also faced backlash from Fox Sports personality Jason Whitlock, who mocked her performance at the major sporting event.

Ohanian hit back via X, penning: "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music."

