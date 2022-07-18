Drake Hints At Run-In With Swedish Police Amid Arrest Rumors: 'Trust Issues'

We may have “Trust Issues” after this one!

Just days after Drake’s team told The Hollywood Reporter that despite widespread rumors, the musician had not been arrested during a recent trip to Sweden, it appears the star has set the record straight, seemingly hinting that he had “One Dance” with local police through a cryptic social media post.

On Sunday, July 17, Drake took to Instagram with a carousel of photos depicting his European excursion. While the post primarily consisted of snaps showing the “Hotline Bling” artist enjoying local nightlife and spending time with his friends, it also featured what appears to be a document from the Swedish authorities.

