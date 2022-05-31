Tristan Thompson Parties With Drake Over Memorial Day Weekend

While Kardashian called it quits with the father of her child for a period of time after he kissed Woods, the two grew close again during the pandemic and ultimately reconciled. And while more cheating allegations ran rampant over the course of their second shot at a relationship, The Kardashians star remained by her man's side — that was until they broke up once again in June 2021.

Meanwhile, she secretly gave him one more try in the fall of 2021, but everything came crashing down again when news broke in December of last year that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while the two were seemingly still together. After vehemently denying the claims and declaring a paternity test be done, Thompson confirmed in January that he was in fact the father and apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for all he's put her through.