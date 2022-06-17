Noting "everything" the 31-year-old did was an "act of betrayal," Khloé added in the episode, which was filmed in December, "Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable."

And while Khloé's pain due to what Tristan has done to her was evident throughout the episode, it seems Tristan is making light of his scandals by appearing in Drake's polygamy-themed music video.

AWKWARD! KYLIE JENNER BUMPS INTO TRISTAN THOMPSON THE SAME DAY OF 'THE KARDASHIANS' CHEATING EPISODE

After Drake dropped his music video on the heels of The Kardashians finale airing, social media users had their turn at poking fun at the situation, with one Twitter user writing: "the fact that drake put tristan thompson in this video where he’s marrying 22 women at once is hilarious."