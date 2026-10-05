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Dream Kardashian and Chicago West Look Like Twins in Custom SKIMS During Family Trip: Photos

Image of Kim Kardashian and her nieces.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN / INSTAGRAM

The famous cousins looked nearly identical!

Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

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Dream Kardashian and Chicago West are twinning!

The famous cousins looked nearly identical as they rocked coordinating custom SKIMS looks during their family's latest trip to Shanghai, China, where Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of NikeSKIMS in the country.

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image of Dream, 9, and Chicago, 8, looked adorable in their matching outfits.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Dream, 9, and Chicago, 8, looked adorable in their matching outfits.

Dream, 9, and Chicago, 8, were joined on the overseas adventure by True Thompson, 8, as well as Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The family turned the business trip into a full-blown girls' getaway, sharing plenty of adorable photos along the way.

In the new snaps, Dream and Chicago showed off just how strong the Kardashian genes are while posing together in their coordinated outfits.

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Dream and Chicago Joined Their Moms in Shanghai

Image of The Kardashian family takes over Shanghai.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN

The Kardashian family takes over Shanghai.

Khloé shared photos from the getaway on Monday, September 28, writing, “Bring your daughters to work trip 🇨🇳.”

One image featured Dream, Chicago and True Thompson sporting oversized jerseys and matching sunglasses alongside the Good American co-founder.

The girls even got a taste of the spotlight during one appearance when they were handed microphones and asked to introduce themselves to the crowd.

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Dream confidently went first, saying, “Dream Kardashian,” while Chicago followed with, “My name is Chicago.” True then introduced herself to the audience.

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Dream and Chicago Have Fans Seeing Double

Image of Dream and Chicago stepped out in identical outfits.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Dream and Chicago stepped out in identical outfits.

It's hardly the first time Dream and Chicago have looked like twins.

The cousins, who are only about a year apart in age, have frequently coordinated their outfits over the years, from dance recitals and family vacations to elaborate Kardashian-Jenner holiday celebrations.

Earlier this year, Dream and Chicago stepped out in identical pink “Happy Go Lucky” tops, denim shorts and white sneakers while celebrating St. Patrick's Day with their family.

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Source: INSTAGRAM
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The Triplets

image of True, Dream and Chicago are super close.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

True, Dream and Chicago are super close.

The duo's twinning moments have become something of a family tradition. Dream and Chicago previously matched in purple looks alongside True, and they've also appeared together in coordinated holiday pajamas and costumes over the years.

The family has previously spoken about True, Dream and Chicago's close bond.

“I think it’s really special to have three little baby girls all at the same time,” Kourtney Kardashian previously spilled.

“We call them the triplets,” Kourtney added.

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