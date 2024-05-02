Oops! Drew Barrymore Forgot Her 'S-- List' at Danny DeVito's House After Writing It on the Back of Film Notes

Finders keepers? Drew Barrymore once made a list of people she had slept with — and then accidentally left it at Danny DeVito's house.

The famed actress made the shocking confession during the Wednesday, May 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was joined by CBS Mornings stars Tony Dokoupil, Ross Mathews, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the hottest headlines of the day.