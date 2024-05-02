Oops! Drew Barrymore Forgot Her 'S-- List' at Danny DeVito's House After Writing It on the Back of Film Notes
Finders keepers? Drew Barrymore once made a list of people she had slept with — and then accidentally left it at Danny DeVito's house.
The famed actress made the shocking confession during the Wednesday, May 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was joined by CBS Mornings stars Tony Dokoupil, Ross Mathews, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the hottest headlines of the day.
Barrymore was reminded of the silly mistake she made after an Independent report revealed a trend where millennial women make a list of people they've had intercourse with in the notes app of their phone.
While her talk show guests couldn't seem to relate, the 49-year-old reluctantly admitted she too had done so herself.
"I made a list," Barrymore revealed. "It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything… I left it at someone’s house."
The CBS Mornings crew appeared shocked by Barrymore's televised confession, as she further explained: "I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing. I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film… So I left it at Danny DeVito’s house."
Luckily, the list didn't provide too much detail and was simply a single black page of "full names" without any indicator of what all the individuals written had in common.
"I did admit it to him. He came on the show and I was like, 'I left my s-- list at your house,'" the Charlie's Angels star recalled, causing the audience to laugh while Burleson informed Barrymore: "You are way too honest."
Elsewhere in their chat, Dokoupil tried considering the positives of making a list of people you've hooked up with, however, Mathews couldn't seem to pinpoint a single benefit.
"I don’t even like the idea of making the list. Lists are for groceries. I don’t want to know mine. I don’t want to know yours... I kind of want to know Drew’s," Mathews joked, prompting Barrymore to quip, "just call Danny DeVito. He’ll tell you."
Fortunately (or unfortunately), DeVito let curious fans down during his September 2022 appearance on Barrymore's show, when he admitted to never coming across the left-behind list after playfully pretending he was going to publish it.
"As a matter of fact, I’ve been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that…" DeVito joked at the time, as Barrymore's face fell into her hands in embarrassment. "I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography."
After letting the joke run its course, DeVito admitted: "I never saw it. Your secret’s safe with me."