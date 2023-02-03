Inside Selena Gomez & Rumored Beau Drew Taggart's 'Fun' Romance: 'Things Are Going Well,' Spills Insider
Everything comes naturally for Selena Gomez and new beau Drew Taggart!
Though the Disney Channel alum declared she was "single" after the pair were linked last month, an insider insisted the actress and Taggart, 33, are much more than just friends.
"Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source spilled. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry and their strong work ethic."
"Drew appreciates that Selena understands his life. Things are going well between them," added the insider.
Regardless of whether or not they're keeping things casual, they haven't been shy about PDA, as an eyewitness spotted the singers "making out" at a NYC bowling alley on January 15. Less than a week later, the two were seen leaving Manhattan's Torrisi Bar & Restaurant hand-in-hand.
Gomez, 30, has also been in the headlines lately to shut down body-shamers who said she looked heavy at the 2023 Golden Globes last month. "I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she acknowledged in an Instagram Live, noting she doesn't "care" what people think.
The Only Murders in the Building lead doubled down on her confidence earlier this week, posting a makeup-free selfie that showed off a blemish and wavy hair. Fans loved her transparency, with the snap gaining over eight million "likes."
"If a celebrity wanted to be authentic they should have a look at @selenagomez! Because this woman is the definition of what real feels and looks like! #Inspiration!" declared a fan in the comments section.
"The ability to be vulnerable and bare is a huge victory for anyone. Keep being your awesome, beautiful self 💕," wrote another, with a third, "I really appreciate her posting acne. I've struggled with acne my whoe teenager years and even now to this day. It's nice embracing who you are and trying to have a natural glow rather then constant cover up."
