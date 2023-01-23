Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands On Second Public Date After Actress Declared She's 'Single'

Photogs spotted the pair leaving Torrisi Bar & Restaurant, with the Rare Beauty founder, 30, dressed in head-to-toe black. Gomez tied her hair up but let her bangs fall loose, and she added a pop of gold with hoop earrings.

Taggart, 33, bundled up in a teal sweatshirt and a pair of jeans featuring butterfly patches over the knees.

The outing is the second the twosome embarked on in one week, as they were seen kissing at a bowling alley on Sunday, January 15, as OK! previously reported.