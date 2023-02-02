Drug-Carrying Cyclist Attempts To Attack Police Officer With His Own Taser — Watch The Video

That's when the situation takes a nasty turn. The cop makes an attempt to arrest the suspect for having the illicit substance, but the man fights back wildly. When the officer goes for his taser, the suspects rips it out of his hand and uses it against the trooper himself before taking off to a nearby garage and shutting the door.

At this point, the cop has already called for backup and draws his gun as he chases after him. But when the officer gets there, the suspect has taken a small family-of-three — who had been inside of the garage — hostage, and is threatening them with an axe.

Eventually, backup arrives, and the other police officers are finally able to restrain the man and arrest him.