Dashcam Captures Police Locked In Risky High Speed Chase With Bank Robbery Suspect
Police dashcam footage from a Rockdale County Georgia patrol vehicle revealed a daring, 120mph chase between a deputy and a suspected bank robber.
OK! obtained footage of the incident with an exclusive recap narrated by Deputy Curtis Wilson on the latest segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."
The Rockdale officer had just clocked in for his shift when he spotted a stolen car being chased by other law enforcement officials from neighboring DeKalb County. The man driving is suspected of committing a series of bank robberies all along the East Coast.
The deputy quickly makes a U-turn and speeds onto the Interstate to catch up with the chase. As soon as the officer pulls up behind the suspect, the other driver zips off the road, into a median and on to the opposite side of the highway to try to lose the pursuing cops.
The officer stays close as the suspect weaves in and out of oncoming traffic, reaching speeds up to 120mph. The man makes a second attempt to lose the deputy by turning off the highway and onto an access road, but fails to notice a sharp turns and goes sliding off the road and into the grass.
The police vehicle then collides with the suspect, causing the stolen vehicle's airbags to deploy. Once the car comes to a complete stop, the man is finally able to be apprehended at gunpoint and taken into police custody.
