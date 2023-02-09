Dashcam Captures Police Locked In Risky High Speed Chase With Bank Robbery Suspect

The Rockdale officer had just clocked in for his shift when he spotted a stolen car being chased by other law enforcement officials from neighboring DeKalb County. The man driving is suspected of committing a series of bank robberies all along the East Coast.

The deputy quickly makes a U-turn and speeds onto the Interstate to catch up with the chase. As soon as the officer pulls up behind the suspect, the other driver zips off the road, into a median and on to the opposite side of the highway to try to lose the pursuing cops.