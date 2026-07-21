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Dua Lipa Goes Braless as She Exposes Her Backside in Sultry Top for World Cup Final: Photos

Image of Dua Lipa skipped wearing a bra to the World Cup.
Source: MEGA;@dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa skipped wearing a bra to the World Cup.

July 21 2026, Updated 6:12 p.m. ET

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Dua Lipa brought the heat to the World Cup final!

The pop superstar showed some serious skin as she cheered on the match with husband Callum Turner.

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Image of Dua Lipa wowed at the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa wowed at the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

The "Levitating" singer took to her Instagram to share photos from her trip to the East Coast for the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The global pop star went braless in a casual yet fashionable loose cowl-neck white halter top with an open back. The top is sold at Attega as the Petra Top and retails for $141.

Lipa paired the summery top with relaxed light-wash low-rise jeans to dress down her look for the soccer game. She accessorized with a black-and-white trucker hat and big gold hoop earrings. Wearing her dark hair down, she kept her makeup minimal and glowy.

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Image of Her fans hyped her up in the comment section.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Her fans hyped her up in the comment section.

Captioning the post, "A week in the 212," she gave fans a look at what has been keeping her busy. From selfies to going out for dinner, spending time with friends and even hinting at some time in the studio, it seems like Lipa enjoyed her quick trip.

"So beautiful," wrote one fan in the comment section.

"Those studio picsssss get me anxious," claimed a second.

Another called Lipa a "Hottie."

"Wow, wow, wow," a fourth said.

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'I Love Love. It Is a Beautiful Thing.'

Image of The World Cup was her and her new husband Callum Turner's first major outing since their wedding.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The World Cup was her and her new husband Callum Turner's first major outing since their wedding.

The trip to the World Cup marks the newlyweds' first major public outing since tying the knot — finally coming back to the real world after their unbelievable Italian wedding and honeymoon.

The pair officially got married in a London courthouse ceremony before jetting over to Palermo, Sicily, and there they threw a weekend-long celebration surrounded by friends and family.

After that, they spent some time alone on a luxurious road trip through Italy, where they were seen enjoying the cuisine, lounging by the water and strolling through the Italian streets.

Image of Dua Lipa is 'happier than ever' with Callum Turner.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is 'happier than ever' with Callum Turner.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in August, Lipa shared, “I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.’”

“I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it. … When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it,” she added about her relationship with Turner before their wedding.

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