PHOTOS Dua Lipa Sits Naked in Bathtub and Stuns in Metallic Bikini During Lavish Vacation With Husband Callum Turner: See Photos Source: MEGA; @dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa wowed in a naked bathtub shot and a metallic bikini on vacation with her husband. Olivia Callanan June 26 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dua Lipa has given her followers a glimpse into her lavish Italian vacation with her new husband, Callum Turner, by sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. The 30-year-old, who is no stranger to sharing her life with her 88 million followers, has been keeping fans updated about her getaway, posting everything from intimate moments to beach snapshots.

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Bathing Beauty

Source: @dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa shared a photo of herself bathing in a stunning bathtub.

One particular image captured Lipa smirking at the camera as she soaked in a luxurious marble bathtub that had been filled with bubbles. Sporting nothing but a soft smile, the "Levitating" singer's snapshot, framed by a stunning staircase, offered fans a peak inside her intimate post-wedding holiday.

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Relaxing in Style

Source: @dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa wore a trendy metallic bikini on vacation with her husband.

Not to be outdone, Lipa also served looks in a bold metallic bikini that proves she's as stylish on vacation as she is on stage. Paired with delicate gold statement necklaces and a casual blue bandana, the ensemble is the perfect balance of laid-back luxury. Many of her followers took to the comment section, with one saying, "Manifesting this dump," and another commenting, "How are you so perfect it's just amazing."

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Silly Selfie

Source: @dualipa/instagram The happy couple got married on May 31.

The post wouldn't be complete without an image of the happy couple. A cute selfie of Lipa and Turner perfectly showcased their playful connection as they appeared to be sitting down at a restaurant. The getaway comes on the heels of a major milestone in Lipa and Turner's relationship. The couple kicked off their married life with an intimate civil ceremony in London on May 31, keeping the affair private and personal as they exchanged their vows. Just days later, on June 6, they celebrated with a much larger three-day wedding celebration in Sicily, surrounded by family and friends.

Married Bliss

Source: @dualipa/instagram The newlyweds seem to be enjoying their time together.