Dua Lipa Sits Naked in Bathtub and Stuns in Metallic Bikini During Lavish Vacation With Husband Callum Turner: See Photos
June 26 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Dua Lipa has given her followers a glimpse into her lavish Italian vacation with her new husband, Callum Turner, by sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.
The 30-year-old, who is no stranger to sharing her life with her 88 million followers, has been keeping fans updated about her getaway, posting everything from intimate moments to beach snapshots.
Bathing Beauty
One particular image captured Lipa smirking at the camera as she soaked in a luxurious marble bathtub that had been filled with bubbles.
Sporting nothing but a soft smile, the "Levitating" singer's snapshot, framed by a stunning staircase, offered fans a peak inside her intimate post-wedding holiday.
Relaxing in Style
Not to be outdone, Lipa also served looks in a bold metallic bikini that proves she's as stylish on vacation as she is on stage.
Paired with delicate gold statement necklaces and a casual blue bandana, the ensemble is the perfect balance of laid-back luxury.
Many of her followers took to the comment section, with one saying, "Manifesting this dump," and another commenting, "How are you so perfect it's just amazing."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Silly Selfie
The post wouldn't be complete without an image of the happy couple. A cute selfie of Lipa and Turner perfectly showcased their playful connection as they appeared to be sitting down at a restaurant.
The getaway comes on the heels of a major milestone in Lipa and Turner's relationship. The couple kicked off their married life with an intimate civil ceremony in London on May 31, keeping the affair private and personal as they exchanged their vows.
Just days later, on June 6, they celebrated with a much larger three-day wedding celebration in Sicily, surrounded by family and friends.
Married Bliss
Now, with the wedding festivities behind them, Lipa and Turner appear to be extending the celebration with ttheir latest escape. The timing of their trip, complete with marble bathtubs, metallic bikinis and sweet couple moments, has some fans wondering if this may be the duo's honeymoon.
Rather than rushing back to their everyday lives, the newlyweds seem to be taking their time to enjoy this new chapter, enjoying every moment of married bliss.
Whether they're calling it a honeymoon or not, one thing is clear — Lipa and Turner are absolutely glowing as they begin their new life together, and their followers couldn't be happier for them.