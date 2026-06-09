Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's $1.7 Million Sicily Wedding After Their Intimate Civil Ceremony: What to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Got Married in an Intimate Civil Ceremony

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot after two years together.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are officially husband and wife! The couple married in a ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31. During the intimate nuptials, the Grammy-winning singer sported a Schiaparelli skirt suit that resembled the wedding outfit Bianca Jagger wore when she wed Mick Jagger in 1971. Like Bianca, Dua completed the look with an oversized hat. "Both women embraced nontraditional wedding dresses, proving that bridal wear can be as much about self-expression as it is about tradition," The Knot editorial director Esther Lee told Today. "[It] blends Dua's personality perfectly, as it really incorporates both her cool-girl persona, while also being elegant and classic." The "Levitating" songstress also confirmed the news in an Instagram post with the caption, "31.05.2026 🤍." "[Dua and Callum got married] in front of a handful of family and friends—at a register office that has been a hot spot for celebrity nuptials," The Sun reported, with a source revealing the groom was "in tears and shaky" as they exchanged vows.

Article continues below advertisement

How Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Celebrated Their Second Wedding With a 3-Day Extravaganza

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner hosted a star-studded three-day wedding celebration in Sicily.

On June 4, OK! learned the newlyweds were in Italy ahead of their lavish second wedding festivities. "Dua and Callum genuinely couldn't be happier about taking this next step together," a source exclusively told OK!. "Everyone around them can see how deeply in love they are and how excited they are to finally become husband and wife. They've both had incredibly busy careers over the past few years, but they've made their relationship a priority and feel this is the perfect moment to celebrate their future together. Friends say they've been counting down the days and are absolutely buzzing about the wedding." The insider continued, "When they first started discussing their plans, the idea was to keep things relatively low-key and intimate, with only their nearest and dearest present. But as the preparations gathered momentum, the celebration naturally grew into something much bigger. It's now evolved into an extravagant three-day event with multiple venues, luxury experiences and a star-studded guest list. No expense has been spared and it's shaping up to be one of the most glamorous celebrity weddings Europe has seen in years." According to the source, Dua was captivated by Charli XCX's wedding celebrations in Sicily in 2025 and was inspired by "the atmosphere, the setting and how magical the whole experience was." "Seeing how beautifully everything came together made her realize she wanted to create something equally unforgettable for her own big day," the tipster added. "It encouraged her to think bigger when it came to the plans, and from that point the wedding evolved into a far more ambitious celebration than anyone had originally envisaged. She wants the weekend to feel special not only for her and Callum, but for every guest making the trip to Italy." The lavish affair kicked off in Palermo's historic center with a pair of exclusive events. Guests attended a private cocktail reception at the Gallery of Modern Art (GAM), followed by a reception at Palazzo Gangi. Dua and Callum then officially said "I do" for a second time during a ceremony at Villa Valguarnera on June 6, per Vanity Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Second Wedding Ceremony Was Held Under Maximum Security

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's second wedding reportedly cost $1.73 million.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

As Vanity Fair reported, security was especially tight around St. Anne's and Piazza Croce dei Vespri, which were closed to the public from Thursday morning through Saturday night. Approximately 50 private security personnel monitored the area and allowed access only to residents. Extensive security measures included anti-drone systems and confidentiality agreements for staff and suppliers. Photography and filming were also strictly prohibited, with hefty penalties in place for any breaches to ensure privacy throughout the celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Every Celebrity Guest at Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Sicily Wedding

Source: MEGA Guests at the wedding were reportedly treated to a menu of local Sicilian specialties.

Dua and Callum's star-studded Sicily wedding welcomed 200 guests, including Charli, George Daniel, Donatella Versace, Edgar Kerri, Elton John, David Furnish, Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson, Joe Alwyn, Kevin Parker, Kevin Turner, Laura Vandall, Olivia Dean, Troye Sivan and Sophie Parker. The bride's family — her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, and sister, Rina Lipa — also attended the songstress' special day. "They get to enjoy the best of both worlds," a source told People after the courthouse wedding. "A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy." The guests were served local Sicilian specialties like anelletti alla Norma, panelle and crocché, as well as desserts like cassate and cannoli, per Vanity Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

Elton John Serenaded Dua Lipa and Callum Turner as They Exchanged Vows

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrated their wedding with around 200 guests in attendance.