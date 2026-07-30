Braless Dua Lipa Exposes Her Cleavage in Low-Cut Top: Photos
July 30 2026, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET
Dua Lipa is having a hot girl summer!
The "Levitating" singer was not shy about showing some cleavage in a sultry selfie posted to her Instagram on Thursday, July 30.
For the photo, Lipa looked sun-kissed and went braless in a flattering zebra-print halter top.
She left her dark hair down and wore simple makeup as she pouted for the selfie.
"Puss puss :* 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪," the vocalist captioned her photo dump.
In the Studio
Lipa shared more snaps, giving her almost 90 million followers a glimpse into what she has been up to.
For another photo, she posed in the studio, hinting she may be working on new music. The "New Rules" singer kept it casual in a yellow Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater, jeans and gold hoops.
In December 2025, she wrapped up touring for her third studio album, Radical Optimism, released in 2024, which featured singles like "Houdini" and "Training Season."
'I’m So Jealous of Your Husband'
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Fans were obsessed, to say the least, and flooded the comments section with compliments for Lipa.
"This is a big slayyyy," one person said, while another admirer declared, "The most beautiful girl in the world."
"I’m so jealous of your husband," claimed a third.
A fourth gushed, "mother is mothering as always."
Dua Lipa Has Gone Braless Before
Lipa also recently went braless at the World Cup final, showing off some skin alongside her husband, Callum Turner.
The global pop star looked comfortable yet chic in a backless, white cowl-neck halter top.
She paired the lightweight top with low-waisted jeans to keep it casual for the major soccer game. Accessorizing with a trucker hat and gold hoop earrings, she left her hair down under the hat and kept her makeup simple.
The couple's World Cup trip marked the newlyweds' first major public outing since tying the knot at their breathtaking Italian wedding earlier this summer.
Inside the Couple's Wedding
Lipa and Turner had two ceremonies. The first, where the pair officially married, was an intimate courthouse ceremony in London on May 31, 2026, before they flew to Palermo, Sicily. There they had a lavish, three-day celebration with loved ones on June 6, 2026.
After that, they spent some time alone on an unbelievable honeymoon, road-tripping through Italy.
Lipa shared photos of the happy couple enjoying the food, relaxing together by the water and walking through the Italian streets.