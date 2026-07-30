Braless Dua Lipa Exposes Her Cleavage in Low-Cut Top: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa is having a hot girl summer! The "Levitating" singer was not shy about showing some cleavage in a sultry selfie posted to her Instagram on Thursday, July 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa served face and body for the recent selfies.

For the photo, Lipa looked sun-kissed and went braless in a flattering zebra-print halter top. She left her dark hair down and wore simple makeup as she pouted for the selfie. "Puss puss :* 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪," the vocalist captioned her photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Studio

Source: @dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa also posed inside of a recording studio during the carousel of photos.

Lipa shared more snaps, giving her almost 90 million followers a glimpse into what she has been up to. For another photo, she posed in the studio, hinting she may be working on new music. The "New Rules" singer kept it casual in a yellow Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater, jeans and gold hoops. In December 2025, she wrapped up touring for her third studio album, Radical Optimism, released in 2024, which featured singles like "Houdini" and "Training Season."

Article continues below advertisement

'I’m So Jealous of Your Husband'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @dualipa/instagram Her followers showed their love for the pop star in the comments.

Fans were obsessed, to say the least, and flooded the comments section with compliments for Lipa. "This is a big slayyyy," one person said, while another admirer declared, "The most beautiful girl in the world." "I’m so jealous of your husband," claimed a third. A fourth gushed, "mother is mothering as always."

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Has Gone Braless Before

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa wore no bra to the World Cup with her husband, Callum Turner.

Lipa also recently went braless at the World Cup final, showing off some skin alongside her husband, Callum Turner. The global pop star looked comfortable yet chic in a backless, white cowl-neck halter top. She paired the lightweight top with low-waisted jeans to keep it casual for the major soccer game. Accessorizing with a trucker hat and gold hoop earrings, she left her hair down under the hat and kept her makeup simple. The couple's World Cup trip marked the newlyweds' first major public outing since tying the knot at their breathtaking Italian wedding earlier this summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Couple's Wedding

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married in Italy this spring.