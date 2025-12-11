or
Article continues below advertisement
Dua Lipa Frees the Nipple in Sultry Sheer Top After Flaunting Her Thong at World Tour Wrap Party: Photos

composite photo of dua lipa
Source: mega; @dualipa/instagram

Dua Lipa showed off her assets in a new Instagram post on Thursday, December 11.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Dua Lipa can't help but keep it hot.

And that's exactly what the pop star did when she freed the nipple in a new photoshoot shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 11.

The 30-year-old performer shared a few shots of herself cheekily posing against a brick wall in a sheer patterned top that subtly exposed her assets.

image of Dua Lipa freed the nipple in a sheer top.
Source: @dualipa/instagram

Dua Lipa freed the nipple in a sheer top.

The "Levitating" hitmaker wore a see-through, long-sleeve blouse featuring flecks of gold throughout and a bold cut-out detail extending from her neck to her belly button.

On the bottom, she donned a curve-hugging skirt in a clashing print. Both pieces were courtesy of Ferragamo.

Lipa also carried a slouchy brown leather bag equipped with a luxurious fur trim. Pointy gold statement earrings and a chunky gold Audemars Piguet watch completed her head-turning outfit.

Dua Lipa Just Concluded Her Massive World Tour

image of Dua Lipa wrapped her world tour on Friday, December 5.
Source: @dualipa/instagram

Dua Lipa wrapped her world tour on Friday, December 5.

The "Don't Start Now" singer captioned the carousel, "factory reset 💇🏽‍♀️," which could refer to the fact that she just wrapped up her "Radical Optimism" world tour on Friday, December 5, and dyed her hair.

The concerts concluded in Mexico City, Mexico, where she gave a special tribute to late Latin music legend Selena Quintanilla.

The year-and-a-half global tour saw Lipa hit the stage a whopping 92 times.

Dua Lipa Exposed Her Thong

image of Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse of her thong in a post on Sunday, December 7.
Source: @dualipa/instagram

Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse of her thong in a post on Sunday, December 7.

The "Dance the Night" singer shared a post on Sunday, December 8, in which she revealed her thong at the wrap party.

She modeled a sheer black dress featuring a feathery bodice, a logo-covered look plucked from Gucci's Spring 2026 collection.

Lipa captioned the photo dump, "dancing like we just finished a world tour or smthn."

In the photos, she could be seen partying it up at a club alongside her siblings, parents and pals.

image of Dua Lipa showed off her abs in a bikini on Instagram last month.
Source: @dualipa/instagram

Dua Lipa showed off her abs in a bikini on Instagram last month.

Lipa is no stranger to showing off her body on social media.

Earlier this month, she went braless in a billowy pale pink top that also exposed her midriff, and in November, the "Break My Heart" singer shared some sultry bikini pictures from her most recent trip to Brazil.

Lipa celebrated her 30th birthday on August 22 and confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner in a British Vogue interview published in June.

She gushed over her engagement ring, telling the publication, "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me."

"It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," she added.

