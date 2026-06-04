Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Emerge in Italy Ahead of Extravagant 3-Day Wedding: Photos

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Dua Lipa, 30, and Callum Turner, 36, were spotted in Palermo, Italy, ahead of their lavish second wedding event on Thursday, June 4. The couple tied the knot at a London courthouse on Sunday, May 31, before jet-setting across Europe for their rumored Sicily ceremony. Lipa was captured by paparazzi in a chic navy blue workout set, walking alongside her new husband, who sported a blue, sleeveless Chelsea Football Club London T-shirt.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted in Palermo, Italy, ahead of their second ceremony.

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Cameras also captured the newlyweds hugging and greeting guests at the luxurious Hotel Villa Igiea. Lipa wore a white button-down and a backwards baseball cap with a scarf tied around her waist. Turner sported khaki shorts and a short-sleeved brown collared shirt. According to People, Lipa's sister, Rina Lipa, and father, Dukagjin Lipa, were also photographed arriving at the Palermo Airport.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted greeting guests at the luxurious Hotel Villa Igiea.

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Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 after attending the Masters of Air after-party together. They shared their relationship on Instagram in July 2024. Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025. The pop star told the outlet that they would be tying the knot after her Radical Optimism world tour.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa sported a backwards baseball cap while Callum Turner wore a brown collared shirt.

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Ring designer Susie Saltzman described Lipa's dazzling engagement ring as a "round brilliant or old European cut that is set into the band," in a 2025 interview with BRIDES. Saltzman estimated the ring to cost between $65,000 and $125,000. Lipa and Turner officially tied the knot at home in London at Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by a small group of family members and loved ones.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first married on Sunday, May 31, in London.

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Lipa wore a stylish white custom Schiaparelli skirt suit accompanied by a wide-brimmed white hat. Turner sported a simple black monochrome Ferragamo suit. The "Levitating" singer posted pictures of the couple's London ceremony, captioning the swoon-worthy images with their wedding date. While sources have remained very close-mouthed about their next wedding, Vogue reported that the couple has planned a three-day celebration.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner confirmed their engagement in June 2025.

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The "extravaganza" is reportedly set to take place across several venues in Sicily's capital of Palermo. This Italian destination is a frequent vacation spot for the couple. They were spotted in Palermo in the summer of 2025, enjoying local flavors. Alleged venues include Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, which is now the sprawling home of Princess of Valguarnera and Villafranca Vittoria Alliata.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to embark on a lavish three day wedding celebration.

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The celebration will allegedly proceed to the Galerie d’Art Moderne and the glamorous Palazzo Gangi. The guest list is set to be just as star-studded as the wedding party itself. Charlie XCX, Olivia Dean, Elton John and Mark Ronson are rumored to be in attendance.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly invited a star-studded guest list to the glamorous event.