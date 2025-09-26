Dua Lipa Exposes Her Chest in Spicy Snaps From Miami During Radical Optimism Tour

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa turned up the heat in Miami ahead of her Radical Optimism concert. The "Levitating" singer, 30, went braless in a white maxi dress with a plunging side cutout on Thursday, September 25. Lipa exposed her side b--- in the sultry ensemble as she enjoyed a wild night out with friends in Florida.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is touring in Miami this weekend.

She paired the scandalous look with gold drop earrings, two gold bangles and several silver rings. The star kept her long black locks long and loose and maintained simple, glowy makeup. The musician was all smiles as she posed in front of palm trees during the evening. She snapped photos alongside her tour staff at the dinner table as well, including special guest opener CIL and dancers Alexandre Novelli, Lamaar Manning, Demi Rox, Ed Alexander Munro, Ben Joseph-Hukin, Samantha Jayne, Li Li Hodge, Sharon June and Luca Rainbow. Lipa posed with a martini glass in her hand as her friends thrust their arms in the air.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also published a close-up of the tablescape, which included rainbow marzipan cookies, fruit and wine. "Humidity - 1. me - 0. hiiii miamiiiiiiiiii," she captioned her photo dump, which received over one million likes. "Gorgeous night, gorgeous people !!😽🩷," Novelli commented.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa took the plunge in a long white dress.

Lipa brings her Radical Optimism tour to the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27. She is slated to perform some of her hits from the 2024 album as well as fan-favorites of the past, including "Houdini," "Don't Start Now," "New Rules," "Physical," "Hallucinate" and "One Kiss." The 30-year-old is coming off of a sold-out stint at New York City's Madison Square Garden between September 17 and 21. "Pinch me, pinch me! 4 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT MSG!!! 4 unforgettable nights filled with the most electric, unstoppable energy," she captioned an Instagram carousel recapping the events. "I am so deeply grateful to every single one of you who came out and shook the house down with me!! your love is something I’ll carry forever."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa stunned in a busty white number in Florida.