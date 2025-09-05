Dua Lipa Busts Out of Corseted Gold Bodysuit During Radical Optimism Tour in Toronto: Photos
New concert location, new rules.
Dua Lipa, 30, debuted a fresh outfit at her Radical Optimism tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, September 2.
The pop star stunned in a busty, metallic gold corset with criss-cross lacing down the front of the bodice.
The sultry bodysuit featured straps that formed in the shape of a triangle at her décolletage. She paired the look with black fishnet tights and matching gold high boots as her dancers felt up her legs on stage.
In a photo dump recapping her Toronto concert, she featured another performance outfit: a sparkly, cropped blazer with feathered sleeves, complemented by garter-style tights.
At one point during the show, the musician stood on an elevated platform surrounded by fire, donned in a dramatic white fur coat.
Lipa performed a duet with special guest Mustafa as well.
"Toronto has been so sweeeet 🎂 +++ I got to sing on stage with my bestfriend @mustafathepoet 🤞🏼🤍," she shouted out her friend on Instagram. "Something i'll carry w me forever... Chicago you're next!"
The Grammy Award winner completed her social media share with other behind-the-scenes moments from Canada, whether rehearsing in a large studio with her crew, admiring a rainbow over FaceTime, eating omakase at Yasu Toronto or devouring a vanilla cake with pink icing. Lipa also got a chance to explore the city, keeping warm in a khaki trench coat and a backward baseball cap. She kept her belongings in a small cheetah-print purse and held a water bottle in hand while posing in front of H&M and Uniqlo stores.
Dua Lipa's First Night in Toronto
The singer shared more exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her September 1 Toronto concert in a separate Instagram carousel.
"TORONTO NIGHT 1 🖤 so happy to be back on stage and back with the gang!!!!" she gushed. "See you again tonight!!! #radicaloptimismtour."
The Radical Optimism tour will continue in Chicago on September 5 and 6 before stopping in Boston, New York, Miami, Dallas and more. It will conclude in Mexico on December 5.
Dua Lipa's 30th Birthday Festivities
In late August, Lipa celebrated her 30th birthday with a series of exotic vacations. She gave an inside look at a beach day on Monday, August 25, as she rocked a tiny black bikini with silver discs. Later on, she changed into a sheer black top for a fun night out.
The pop sensation mused over turning 30 on social media.
"30 30 30!!!!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes ❤️," Lipa captioned a post. "This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet. The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could’ve ever dreamed of… my 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I’m so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here."