PHOTOS Dua Lipa Busts Out of Corseted Gold Bodysuit During Radical Optimism Tour in Toronto: Photos

New concert location, new rules. Dua Lipa, 30, debuted a fresh outfit at her Radical Optimism tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, September 2. The pop star stunned in a busty, metallic gold corset with criss-cross lacing down the front of the bodice.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa flaunted her hourglass figure in a skintight bodysuit.

The sultry bodysuit featured straps that formed in the shape of a triangle at her décolletage. She paired the look with black fishnet tights and matching gold high boots as her dancers felt up her legs on stage. In a photo dump recapping her Toronto concert, she featured another performance outfit: a sparkly, cropped blazer with feathered sleeves, complemented by garter-style tights. At one point during the show, the musician stood on an elevated platform surrounded by fire, donned in a dramatic white fur coat. Lipa performed a duet with special guest Mustafa as well. "Toronto has been so sweeeet 🎂 +++ I got to sing on stage with my bestfriend @mustafathepoet 🤞🏼🤍," she shouted out her friend on Instagram. "Something i'll carry w me forever... Chicago you're next!"

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is on her Radical Optimism tour.

The Grammy Award winner completed her social media share with other behind-the-scenes moments from Canada, whether rehearsing in a large studio with her crew, admiring a rainbow over FaceTime, eating omakase at Yasu Toronto or devouring a vanilla cake with pink icing. Lipa also got a chance to explore the city, keeping warm in a khaki trench coat and a backward baseball cap. She kept her belongings in a small cheetah-print purse and held a water bottle in hand while posing in front of H&M and Uniqlo stores.

Dua Lipa's First Night in Toronto

The singer shared more exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her September 1 Toronto concert in a separate Instagram carousel. "TORONTO NIGHT 1 🖤 so happy to be back on stage and back with the gang!!!!" she gushed. "See you again tonight!!! #radicaloptimismtour." The Radical Optimism tour will continue in Chicago on September 5 and 6 before stopping in Boston, New York, Miami, Dallas and more. It will conclude in Mexico on December 5.

Dua Lipa's 30th Birthday Festivities

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa just turned 30.