PHOTOS Dua Lipa Sizzles in Cleavage-Baring Bikini as 30th Birthday Festivities Continue: Photos Aug. 27 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Dua Lipa's wild birthday festivities never seem to end. The pop star spilled out of a tiny black bikini covered in silver disks on Monday, August 25. Lipa is enjoying time abroad in a series of trips to commemorate her 30th birthday, which was on the 22nd.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa showed off her lean figure on vacation.

In her latest swimsuit look, she paired a black top with high-rise polka dot bottoms and a long gold chain necklace. Her belly button piercing was on full display, as well as a small "ANGEL" tattoo on her shoulder and "SUNNY HILL" ink on her forearm. She flaunted her engagement ring from fiancé Callum Turner on a hand adorned with a multicolored manicure. After her beach day, she enjoyed a night out, dressed in a black sheer top that exposed a lacy bra underneath. Lipa — who vacationed in Ibiza two weeks ago — was all smiles as she let her long black hair loose and danced.

Dua Lipa's Birthday Outfit

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa recently turned 30.

The "Levitating" singer took to Instagram to celebrate turning 30. For her birthday attire, Lipa showed sideb--- in a plunging, bedazzled red maxi. She posed in front of palm trees at night in a series of sultry snapshots, one of which was a selfie with her soon-to-be husband. The musician continued the festivities indoors with a game of backgammon as she sipped on a dirty martini. Later, she indulged in a chocolate birthday cake with "Happy Birthday Smate" spelled out in icing.

Dua Lipa's 30th Birthday Reflections

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa partied overseas with fiancé Callum Turner.

"30 30 30!!!!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes ❤️," Lipa captioned her post. "This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet. The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could’ve ever dreamed of… my 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I’m so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here." She continued, "I’m endlessly thankful for my family, especially my parents @anesalipa & @dukagjinlipa ~ you are the heart of it all. Because of you, me, @rinalipa, and @gjinlipa have always felt like the world was in our hands, that no dream was too big, and that absolutely anything was possible." Lipa went on to thank more members of her inner circle for being her support system. "Sometimes I think the people I keep close are my greatest achievement," she gushed. "Looking around the table this summer at my partner, my closest friends, and my loved ones (the very best of the best), I know I’ve done something right."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa exposed her b------ in her birthday frock.