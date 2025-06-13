or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dua lipa
OK LogoNEWS

Dua Lipa Flashes Her Buttcheeks in Shocking New Video: Watch

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: MEGA/@dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa bared her backside in a cheeky clip from her 'British Vogue' cover shoot.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa gave fans a sneak peek at her body from behind.

The "Illusion" singer, 29, pulled back her skirt and mooned the camera in a video she shared on Thursday, June 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's Racy New Video

Source: @addictionlipa/X

Dua Lipa flashed her posterior to the camera.

The pop star donned a backless skirt that bared her butt during a photoshoot for her fourth British Vogue cover. A hairstylist touched up her long braid as she turned around and struck a booty-baring pose.

Her cheeky ensemble was paired with sky-high black stilettos and a leather corset.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's Sultry Photoshoot

dua lipa flashes buttcheeks shocking new video watch
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa wore a backless black ensemble.

She completed her photo dump with a collection of images showcasing her outfits from the shoot. In one snap, she rocked a Givenchy leather bra and Hodakova fringed wool and leather skirt with seatbelt-like straps.

She later changed into another all-leather look by Givenchy, featuring a long skirt and oversized puff sleeves.

For the cover photo, she donned a Miu Miu satin bra and star headpiece.

She captioned her Instagram carousel, "My 4th @britishvogue cover!!!!🇬🇧🤍 wow wow wow...we talked love, life, family, friendship and every big, wild dream floating in my brain ☁️☁️☁️ It was a joy (and a bit of a therapy session, honestly)."

Her sister, Rina, commented, "My whole heart 🫀🫀🫀."

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Are Engaged

dua lipa engaged confirms fiance callum turner proposal ring
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa confirmed she and Callum Turner are planning to wed.

In the shoot's accompanying interview, Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner after months of speculation.

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she gushed, noting how the British actor asked her best friends and sister for help finding an engagement ring. "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Although the duo is excited to tie the knot, they're not rushing into anything and haven't started planning the wedding yet.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa explained. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I’m like, 'Oh, what would I wear?'"

dua lipa flashes buttcheeks shocking new video watch
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is on the latest cover of 'British Vogue.'

The musician has her sights set on starting a family with her man one day, but only when the time is right.

"I'd love to have kids one day," she revealed. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.