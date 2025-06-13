Dua Lipa Flashes Her Buttcheeks in Shocking New Video: Watch
Dua Lipa gave fans a sneak peek at her body from behind.
The "Illusion" singer, 29, pulled back her skirt and mooned the camera in a video she shared on Thursday, June 12.
Dua Lipa's Racy New Video
The pop star donned a backless skirt that bared her butt during a photoshoot for her fourth British Vogue cover. A hairstylist touched up her long braid as she turned around and struck a booty-baring pose.
Her cheeky ensemble was paired with sky-high black stilettos and a leather corset.
Dua Lipa's Sultry Photoshoot
She completed her photo dump with a collection of images showcasing her outfits from the shoot. In one snap, she rocked a Givenchy leather bra and Hodakova fringed wool and leather skirt with seatbelt-like straps.
She later changed into another all-leather look by Givenchy, featuring a long skirt and oversized puff sleeves.
For the cover photo, she donned a Miu Miu satin bra and star headpiece.
She captioned her Instagram carousel, "My 4th @britishvogue cover!!!!🇬🇧🤍 wow wow wow...we talked love, life, family, friendship and every big, wild dream floating in my brain ☁️☁️☁️ It was a joy (and a bit of a therapy session, honestly)."
Her sister, Rina, commented, "My whole heart 🫀🫀🫀."
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Are Engaged
In the shoot's accompanying interview, Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner after months of speculation.
"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she gushed, noting how the British actor asked her best friends and sister for help finding an engagement ring. "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
Although the duo is excited to tie the knot, they're not rushing into anything and haven't started planning the wedding yet.
"I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa explained. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I’m like, 'Oh, what would I wear?'"
The musician has her sights set on starting a family with her man one day, but only when the time is right.
"I'd love to have kids one day," she revealed. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."