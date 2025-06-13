Dua Lipa Flashes Her Buttcheeks in Shocking New Video: Watch

She completed her photo dump with a collection of images showcasing her outfits from the shoot. In one snap, she rocked a Givenchy leather bra and Hodakova fringed wool and leather skirt with seatbelt-like straps.

She later changed into another all-leather look by Givenchy, featuring a long skirt and oversized puff sleeves.

For the cover photo, she donned a Miu Miu satin bra and star headpiece.

She captioned her Instagram carousel, "My 4th @britishvogue cover!!!!🇬🇧🤍 wow wow wow...we talked love, life, family, friendship and every big, wild dream floating in my brain ☁️☁️☁️ It was a joy (and a bit of a therapy session, honestly)."

Her sister, Rina, commented, "My whole heart 🫀🫀🫀."