Dua Lipa and Her Sister Twin in Matching Bikinis: Hot Photos
Dua Lipa is soaking up some family time!
In a new Instagram drop, the “Levitating” singer showed off highlights from her latest getaway, featuring none other than her sister Rina Lipa. The pair turned heads in matching black micro bikinis as they lounged side by side on a beach chair, giving major twinning energy.
“a lil pauseeeee,” Dua captioned the post.
The sisters kept things chill and natural, rocking slicked-back updos and skipping the glam for a makeup-free vibe.
Both styled the look with silver hoop earrings, while Rina added her own flair with a stack of silver necklaces and a glossy set of Bubble Bath nails.
One photo captured a sweet moment with the siblings sipping margaritas in the sun.
Later, the vibe shifted from beachwear to chic as the sisters took a walk through what looked like a quiet, scenic park.
Dua wore a sleek white bodycon dress with a low-cut sweetheart neckline, while Rina turned heads in a sleeveless black top with a tie detail, paired with a black and white polka dot maxi skirt.
The next shot revealed that their younger brother, Gjin Lipa, was also along for the trip. He shared a heartwarming moment with Rina as they waited for food at a seaside spot.
Rina has previously opened up about how much she loves traveling with her big sister. Reflecting on one of her core memories, she recalled her first-ever trip to the Big Apple with Dua.
“It was my first time in New York and it was really fun,” she said. “Things that I had to do were like bucket list things when you first go. ... The whole trip was just so much fun, it’s definitely one of my favorites.”
Even with a jam-packed schedule and her Radical Optimism tour in full swing, Dua always credits her loved ones for helping her stay grounded.
"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she told WSJ. Magazine in 2022. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."
She added, "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."