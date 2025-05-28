Dua Lipa and sister Rina turned heads in matching black bikinis during their beach getaway.

In a new Instagram drop, the “Levitating” singer showed off highlights from her latest getaway, featuring none other than her sister Rina Lipa . The pair turned heads in matching black micro bikinis as they lounged side by side on a beach chair, giving major twinning energy.

Dua Lipa is soaking up some family time!

The sisters kept things chill and natural, rocking slicked-back updos and skipping the glam for a makeup-free vibe.

Both styled the look with silver hoop earrings, while Rina added her own flair with a stack of silver necklaces and a glossy set of Bubble Bath nails.