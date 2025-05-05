Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Turn Up the Heat at 2025 Met Gala as They Make Their Blue Carpet Debut

The couple looked flawless at the 2025 Met Gala.

The outing also marked their first time walking a red carpet event together.

Dua Lipa and her rumored fiancé, Callum Turner , made their blue carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala, which is taking place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While Turner sported a not-so mundane black suit with a silky white shirt and black-studded dress shoes, the singer stole the show with her floor-length black Chanel dress.

Lipa’s gorgeous ensemble featured a tweed overcoat embroidered with silver crystals, which could be removed to unveil a tasteful V-neck leading into a sheer midriff.

The singer’s dress continued to stun with a feathered mini skirt beneath a black chiffon overskirt. Lipa accessorized with sheer, sequin-studded gloves and layered diamond necklaces.

