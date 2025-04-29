Peek-a-Boo! Braless Dua Lipa Flashes Her Thong in Risqué Ensemble at New York Gala: Hot Photos

As OK! previously reported, Lipa seems to be in a great place with her man, Callum Turner.

The pair were seen soaking up the sun together on vacation following her world tour.

"Easter at home 🐰🇦🇱," she captioned some photos of herself in a bikini, in addition to the actor, 35, enjoying some sun at the beach.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2024 when they attended the Masters of the Air after-party.

Days later, the pair were spotted grabbing dinner out in Los Angeles.