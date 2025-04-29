Peek-a-Boo! Braless Dua Lipa Flashes Her Thong in Risqué Ensemble at New York Gala: Hot Photos
Dua Lipa made sure to keep things hot on the red carpet!
The superstar, 29, flashed her thong and went braless as she made her way onto the red carpet of Red Carpet at the Chaplin Gala, which took place in New York City on Monday, April 28.
The songstress opted for for a full-length black bodycon dress, which gave fans a peek at her lingerie.
The starlet also added some gold jewelry to her outfit.
"Congratulations to my wonderful, magical, dear friend Pedro Almodóvar!! What an honor it was to stand beside you last night as you received the 50th Chaplin Award. To celebrate your genius, your spirit, your singular voice and to speak, if only briefly about the deep love and admiration I hold for you was an honour. Your art has shaped the way I see beauty, pain and desire but it's your friendship that I will carry with me always. Felicidades, querido Pedro 🌹," the "Training Season" singer captioned a photoset via Instagram on Tuesday, April 29.
Of course, people were elated to see Lipa living her best life.
One person wrote, "Hottest ever ❤️❤️❤️," while another added, "Gorgeous 😍♥️."
A third person added, "Mamacitaaaaa🖤🖤🖤🖤."
As OK! previously reported, Lipa seems to be in a great place with her man, Callum Turner.
The pair were seen soaking up the sun together on vacation following her world tour.
"Easter at home 🐰🇦🇱," she captioned some photos of herself in a bikini, in addition to the actor, 35, enjoying some sun at the beach.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2024 when they attended the Masters of the Air after-party.
Days later, the pair were spotted grabbing dinner out in Los Angeles.
Neither of them have yet to comment on the engagement news.
In 2024, she gave a subtle nod to her love life.
"As long as everyone knows where they stand, then you're good," she told Elle for their May 2024 Music Issue of writing her song "Training Season" on her past relationships and new flings.
The entertainer has previously been linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother, Anwar Hadid, as well as French director Romain Gavras.