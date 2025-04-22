Dua Lipa Stuns in Tiny Red Bikini During Trip to Albania With Partner Callum Turner: Photo
Dua Lipa is taking some much-needed time off from her tour to return to her roots.
The "Levitating" singer, 29, soaked in the sunshine in a barely there fiery red bikini while vacationing in Albania on Monday, April 21.
The pop star bared her belly button piercing in a tiny red top and thong, paired with a small gold chain necklace and rectangular shades. She exposed two tattoos on her arm, including one that reads "This means nothing," which she had inked in 2015, and the title of her album Future Nostalgia written in cursive.
Lipa included several moments from her beach trip in an Instagram photo dump captioned "Easter at home." The artist flaunted a scenic ocean view, a starfish resting in the palm of her hand, an infinity pool overlooking the sunset and a hilarious T-shirt that read, "I have time for nothing except being cute."
She brought her boyfriend, Callum Turner, along for the vacation. The couple jumped off a ledge and into the ocean together, strolled on the sand and held hands while overlooking the mountains. In one snapshot, Lipa squeezed the 35-year-old English actor's cheeks while making a kissy face.
Aside from her swimwear, Lipa flaunted the rest of her travel wardrobe, which included a Martine Rose lace-up football top that retails for $450, a large straw tote, a bright yellow mesh tank and small red shorts. The hitmaker also made time for a workout, showing off her toned tummy in a black sports bra with her hair tied back in a high ponytail.
Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January 2024, when they were seen together at the after-party for Masters of the Air. They attended the BAFTAs side by side just one month later before hard-launching their relationship on social media in July 2024.
The couple is rumored to have gotten engaged in late 2024 after she wore what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left finger during Christmas.
"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier," a source told The Sun at the time. "Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake."
The Albanian singer concluded the Australian and New Zealand leg of her Radical Optimism Tour in Auckland on April 4. She is taking a little over a month off and will resume on May 11 with two concerts in Madrid, Spain, and will proceed to France, Germany and Czech Republic that month before touring her home country, the United Kingdom.
The "Dance the Night Away" singer will make the rounds in the United States starting on September 5 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. She performs for four nights at legendary concert venue Madison Square Garden in New York City in September and will end in Mexico on December 2.