Dua Lipa Stuns in Tiny Red Bikini During Trip to Albania With Partner Callum Turner: Photo

Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January 2024, when they were seen together at the after-party for Masters of the Air. They attended the BAFTAs side by side just one month later before hard-launching their relationship on social media in July 2024.

The couple is rumored to have gotten engaged in late 2024 after she wore what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left finger during Christmas.

"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier," a source told The Sun at the time. "Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake."