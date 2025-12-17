Dua Lipa and Her Sister Flaunt Bikini Bodies in Hot Photos During Brazil Trip

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa is soaking up the sun — and she brought her sister along for the ride! The 30-year-old pop superstar appeared in a series of sizzling Instagram snaps shared by her younger sister, Rina Lipa, showing the duo lounging poolside during a tropical getaway in Brazil.

Source: @rinalipa/Instagram Dua Lipa and her sister, Rina, posed in tiny bikinis during their Brazil trip.

The sisters confidently posed in tiny bikinis, relaxing on a rooftop terrace with a stunning view of the crowded beach and sparkling ocean below. In one photo, Dua rocked a bold red bikini, showing off her toned figure as she shaded her eyes from the bright midday sun. Rina went with a playful orange two-piece, striking a fun pose beside her sister on cushioned loungers, with Rio de Janeiro’s iconic coastline behind them.

Rina kept her caption short, posting a string of emojis, while fans and famous friends quickly filled the comments section. Dua herself chimed in, writing, “missin youuuu.”

Source: @rinalipa/Instagram Dua Lipa wore a red bikini while Rina went with an orange two-piece.

The post comes after the brunette babe wrapped her Radical Optimism concert in Mexico on December 5, where she mixed her hits with city-specific covers. On the first of three nights in Mexico City, she performed the 1932 bolero classic “Bésame Mucho” by Consuelito Velázquez, introducing it in Spanish. “Today, I want to pay tribute to a great Mexican composer, whose song is deeply connected to the hearts of so many people around the world,” she said. “I love this song because the story goes that she had never been kissed when she wrote it. And I think we composers write our dreams to make them come true.”

Source: MR. EDGE/Youtube Dua Lipa wrapped up her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico before heading to Brazil.

Source: MR. EDGE/Youtube

The next night, she brought out Maná frontman Fher Olvera to perform the band’s 1992 hit “Oye Mi Amor.” “We had such a great time last night with Dua Lipa in our beloved Mexico,” the band wrote on Instagram. “The fans in this city are amazing. Hearing them sing ‘Oye Mi Amor’ at the top of their lungs... gave us goosebumps," they added.

For the final night, Dua surprised fans by paying tribute to Selena Quintanilla with a performance of the 1994 classic “Amor Prohibido.” She explained the choice, saying she felt a “very special connection” with Selena's “feeling of belonging to two places at the same time.”

Source: MR. EDGE/Youtube The singer paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla with a surprise performance of 'Amor Prohibido.'

“I deeply identify with that,” Dua shared. “I feel that I am Albanian and English, just as she was Mexican and American.”