Dua Lipa Goes Braless in Sultry Top During Off-Time From Radical Optimism Tour: Photos

Dua Lipa is living her best life behind the scenes of her international tour. The pop star, 30, went braless in a billowy pale pink top on Wednesday, December 3, in Mexico. Lipa's nipples poked through the plunging design, which also exposed her midriff.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa flashed her chest in a skimpy top.

She paired the top with a thick belt, sunglasses, a gold bangle and a long gold necklace with a tassel. Lipa was pictured backstage at her concert, leaning on large trunks with tour props and supplies. Elsewhere in her photo dump, the musician went braless in a barely-there, lingerie-style black slip dress. The halter frock featured white lace detailing across the stomach and hips.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism tour.

She completed her Instagram carousel with several other moments from her Radical Optimism Tour, including a snap on stage before the crowd arrived, a close-up of two "Dua" ahir barrettes and a photo of her dancer Joy Duckrell wearing socks with her face on them. Lipa also cuddled up to her fiancé, Callum Turner, who was all smiles as they went out to eat. "Just a few cdmx moments... 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽," Lipa captioned her photo dump.

Dua Lipa's Engagement to Callum Turner

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner.

She and Turner, 35, got engaged in June after approximately a year and a half of dating. "Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting." The actor asked her friends and sister for advice on choosing the perfect diamond ring. "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa exclaimed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is 'happier than ever' as an engaged woman.