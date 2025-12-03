or
Article continues below advertisement
Dua Lipa Goes Braless in Sultry Top During Off-Time From Radical Optimism Tour: Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa exposed her nipples in a racy top before performing on tour in Mexico.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa is living her best life behind the scenes of her international tour.

The pop star, 30, went braless in a billowy pale pink top on Wednesday, December 3, in Mexico.

Lipa's nipples poked through the plunging design, which also exposed her midriff.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Dua Lipa flashed her chest in a skimpy top.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa flashed her chest in a skimpy top.

She paired the top with a thick belt, sunglasses, a gold bangle and a long gold necklace with a tassel. Lipa was pictured backstage at her concert, leaning on large trunks with tour props and supplies.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the musician went braless in a barely-there, lingerie-style black slip dress. The halter frock featured white lace detailing across the stomach and hips.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism tour.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism tour.

She completed her Instagram carousel with several other moments from her Radical Optimism Tour, including a snap on stage before the crowd arrived, a close-up of two "Dua" ahir barrettes and a photo of her dancer Joy Duckrell wearing socks with her face on them.

Lipa also cuddled up to her fiancé, Callum Turner, who was all smiles as they went out to eat.

"Just a few cdmx moments... 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽," Lipa captioned her photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's Engagement to Callum Turner

Image of Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner.

She and Turner, 35, got engaged in June after approximately a year and a half of dating.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."

The actor asked her friends and sister for advice on choosing the perfect diamond ring.

"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa exclaimed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Image of Dua Lipa is 'happier than ever' as an engaged woman.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is 'happier than ever' as an engaged woman.

In September, the "Levitating" singer further fawned over her man in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," she gushed. "When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it."

The star added, "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love."

Before dating the actor, Lipa was romantically linked to Anwar Hadid, 26, from 2019 to 2021.

