Article continues below advertisement
Dua Lipa Sizzles in Chic Color Block String Bikini on Lavish Yacht Getaway: See Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: MEGA; @dualipa/Instagram

Singer Dua Lipa took a break from her busy schedule to soak up the sun in Spain, showing off her toned physique and sculpted stomach in a string bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa took a break from her busy schedule to soak up the sun in style.

Lipa, 29, showed off her sculpted stomach and toned physique in steamy new photos posted via Instagram on Friday, August 15.

In the snap, the "Levitating" singer put a playful spin on a classic bikini, rocking a two-tone Oseree Swimwear set in maroon and baby blue, paired with gold hoops and layered necklaces.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Put a Playful Spin on Her Bikini

Photo of Dua Lipa stunned in multiple bikini looks.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa stunned in multiple bikini looks.

In another snap, she slipped into a sleek black bikini with gold accents, striking a pose on the ledge of a lavish pool.

Lipa wasn’t flying solo either. The sun-soaked photo dump also featured moments with friends, from dancing and lounging on a scenic deck to sharing delicious al fresco meals.

“so far - so good - sun, sea, the bestest of bestfriends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! ☄️ feeling v lucky n loved 🇪🇸❤️,” she captioned the photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Stuns in Black Bikini

Photo of Dua Lipa celebrated the days leading up to her 30th birthday.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa celebrated the days leading up to her 30th birthday.

The “New Rules” singer has been celebrating with her close friends as she counts down the days until her 30th birthday on August 22. Earlier this month, she was joined by her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, mother Anesa Lipa and Rina Lipa as they enjoyed the Spanish island of Ibiza.

“early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!! 🤍🤍🤍,” Lipa captioned the carousel post.

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Revealed Her Engagement to Callum Turner

Photo of Dua Lipa revealed her engagement to Callum Turner.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa revealed her engagement to Callum Turner.

Lipa first revealed her engagement to the Masters of Air actor, 35, in an interview for British Vogue’s July cover. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” Lipa explained to the magazine on June 12. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Photo of Dua Lipa formerly dated Anwar Hadid before Callum Turner.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa formerly dated Anwar Hadid before Callum Turner.

Prior to her romance with the actor, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid — the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid — from 2019 to 2021.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source told a news outlet in March. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”

