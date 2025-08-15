NEWS Dua Lipa Sizzles in Chic Color Block String Bikini on Lavish Yacht Getaway: See Photos Source: MEGA; @dualipa/Instagram Singer Dua Lipa took a break from her busy schedule to soak up the sun in Spain, showing off her toned physique and sculpted stomach in a string bikini. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Dua Lipa took a break from her busy schedule to soak up the sun in style. Lipa, 29, showed off her sculpted stomach and toned physique in steamy new photos posted via Instagram on Friday, August 15. In the snap, the "Levitating" singer put a playful spin on a classic bikini, rocking a two-tone Oseree Swimwear set in maroon and baby blue, paired with gold hoops and layered necklaces.

Dua Lipa Put a Playful Spin on Her Bikini

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa stunned in multiple bikini looks.

In another snap, she slipped into a sleek black bikini with gold accents, striking a pose on the ledge of a lavish pool. Lipa wasn’t flying solo either. The sun-soaked photo dump also featured moments with friends, from dancing and lounging on a scenic deck to sharing delicious al fresco meals. “so far - so good - sun, sea, the bestest of bestfriends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! ☄️ feeling v lucky n loved 🇪🇸❤️,” she captioned the photo.

Dua Lipa Stuns in Black Bikini

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa celebrated the days leading up to her 30th birthday.

The “New Rules” singer has been celebrating with her close friends as she counts down the days until her 30th birthday on August 22. Earlier this month, she was joined by her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, mother Anesa Lipa and Rina Lipa as they enjoyed the Spanish island of Ibiza. “early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!! 🤍🤍🤍,” Lipa captioned the carousel post.

Dua Lipa Revealed Her Engagement to Callum Turner

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa revealed her engagement to Callum Turner.

Lipa first revealed her engagement to the Masters of Air actor, 35, in an interview for British Vogue’s July cover. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” Lipa explained to the magazine on June 12. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa formerly dated Anwar Hadid before Callum Turner.