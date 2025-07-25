Dua Lipa Pops Out of Tiny Black Bikini During Luxe Italy Trip With Fiancé Callum Turner: Photos

Lipa nearly had a nip slip in a black bikini top, which she paired with a white towel tied around her waist. She placed her arms on her head, flashing two arm tattoos, as her fiancé, 35, snapped a selfie. Turner posed shirtless, wearing black sunglasses, and appeared to be enjoying time with his woman aboard a yacht. The duo was mid-meal, with a half-eaten plate of bread beside them.

In one selfie, Lipa glanced admirably at Turner, who erupted into giggles, as they prepared to take a dip in the ocean. Her hair was swept into a braid, and she bared her cleavage in the same swimwear. She later held her braid up in the air and stuck her tongue out for a photo in the back of the boat while it was in motion.