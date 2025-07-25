or
Dua Lipa Pops Out of Tiny Black Bikini During Luxe Italy Trip With Fiancé Callum Turner: Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa showed off her lean physique in a sultry bikini while vacationing in Italy with fiancé Callum Turner.

July 25 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Dua Lipa's life is "levitating" as a fiancée.

The pop star, 29, stripped down to a skimpy bikini during an extravagant trip to Palermo, Italy, with Callum Turner on Wednesday, July 23.

Image of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner lounged on a yacht.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner lounged on a yacht.

Lipa nearly had a nip slip in a black bikini top, which she paired with a white towel tied around her waist. She placed her arms on her head, flashing two arm tattoos, as her fiancé, 35, snapped a selfie. Turner posed shirtless, wearing black sunglasses, and appeared to be enjoying time with his woman aboard a yacht. The duo was mid-meal, with a half-eaten plate of bread beside them.

In one selfie, Lipa glanced admirably at Turner, who erupted into giggles, as they prepared to take a dip in the ocean. Her hair was swept into a braid, and she bared her cleavage in the same swimwear. She later held her braid up in the air and stuck her tongue out for a photo in the back of the boat while it was in motion.

Image of Dua Lipa enjoyed a trip to Italy with her fiancé.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa enjoyed a trip to Italy with her fiancé.

In the evening, the singer dressed up in a billowy white top with a plunging lace neckline. She accessorized with gold chain necklaces, including one with a large floral pendant. On the bottom, she kept things casual with a pair of denim shorts and black belt with a Western-style silver buckle.

Turner also got fancy for the night out, donning a white polo for their dinner. Lipa sipped from a glass while seated at the table as she extended her head backward and flashed a smile. She enjoyed a small plate of spaghetti with what appeared to be shrimp on top.

Image of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in June.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in June.

The couple completed their trip with sightseeing of elaborate church ceilings and strolling through local streets. They stopped to snack on cannolis, an Italian staple.

During the daytime, Lipa rocked a black Miu Miu tube top, paired with denim shorts and a beaded clutch. Her jewelry was the standout, as she donned large hoop earrings with gold pieces dangling from the bottom.

"Palermo in my ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡," she captioned the Instagram photo dump.

When Did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Get Engaged?

Image of Dua Lipa was first romantically linked to Callum Turner in January 2024.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa was first romantically linked to Callum Turner in January 2024.

Lipa and Turner got engaged in June after approximately a year and a half of dating.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."

The actor consulted her friends and sister to choose the perfect diamond ring.

"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

