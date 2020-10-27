Sadie Robertson, who is currently pregnant with her first child, recently shared that she was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The Duck Dynasty alum posted a selfie on Instagram of herself laying in a hospital bed with a lengthy caption.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” she wrote. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

Thankfully, mother and baby are doing fine now. “I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered. I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely.

“My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

She added that she will be chatting to mom Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson on her “Woah That’s Good” podcast on Wednesday, October 28. Both her mother and sister were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

She’s been using the podcast to document her pregnancy and shared that she wasn’t expecting to be expecting at 23!

“I guess we shouldn’t have been that surprised, but we were super surprised and so I didn’t think I was pregnant at all,” she said. “We had just been at my best friend Laney and Clayton’s gender reveal party and everybody was like, ‘You’re next, you’re next!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really know if it’s our timing right now.'”

She couldn’t believe it when she took a pregnancy test, and it was positive.

“I took another pregnancy test and another plus sign and two positives equals a definite positive,” she recalled.

“I was just overjoyed and I was just thanking God because Christian and I have said since we got married we kinda left it in God’s hands. We want a baby when it’s God’s time for us to have a baby because we believe that it’s a gift from God to have a baby. It’s such a blessing, and we knew that if it was God’s timing, then it sure enough would be our timing. And so it was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me. I just dropped to my knees I was just so thankful.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum wed Christian Huff in November 2019. Since the pregnancy, the couple have been strengthening their relationship.

“Knowing that you’re going to have a baby will make you want to get your relationship in shape,” she said on her podcast earlier this month.

“Anything [that comes up], we’re like, ‘Man. We want to get that figured out before we have a baby.’ We are paving the way for the next generation, and it’s a really cool thing.”