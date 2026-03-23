Duggar Family Horrors: TLC Questioned on 'How Much They Ignored' Amid Joseph's Child Molestation Charges
March 23 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
As another disturbing Duggar scandal unfolds, questions remain regarding how much TLC may have swept under the rug to keep their successful reality TV series up and running.
Following Joseph Duggar's arrest on child molestation charges, a source spoke to Rob Shuter's Naught But Nice column on Substack to address concerns surrounding TLC and whether they enabled the controversial family's behaviors in order to continue benefitting from their ratings and revenue.
"This wasn’t a surprise inside the industry. There were red flags for years," an insider spilled on Sunday, March 22 — days after the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older on Wednesday, March 18.
Why TLC 'Didn't Walk Away' From Duggar Franchise
While TLC ended its 19 Kids and Counting series in 2015 after child sexual abuse accusations against Josh Duggar emerged, the network still launched a spin-off, Counting On, to keep the franchise alive.
TLC didn't officially cut ties with the Duggars until 2021, when Josh was convicted of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material.
According to the confidant, TLC "didn’t walk away because it was making too much money."
'You Have to Ask How Much They Ignored'
"The franchise was a cash machine," the source noted.
Joseph and his wife Kendra Duggar's recent arrests have reignited backlash against the network after the 31-year-old was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in 2020.
"At some point, you have to ask how much they ignored," the insider admitted, claiming TLC continued profiting for years despite issues surfacing behind-the-scenes. "This didn’t happen overnight."
- Joseph Duggar Said Brother Josh's Sexual Abuse Crimes 'Broke My Heart' Years Before His Own Arrest on Child Molestation
- Joseph Duggar Celebrated Christmas With Family in His Last Social Media Appearance Before He Was Arrested on Child Molestation Charges
- Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Break Their Silence About 'Counting On' Cancelation Four Years After Last Appearing On The Show
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TLC 'Built an Empire' on the Duggar Family
"They built an empire on that family," one source acknowledged. "And now it’s collapsing under the weight of what was always there."
The confidant concluded: "TLC didn’t look away. They just kept filming."
Inside Joseph Duggar's Charges
Joseph remains at an Arkansas prison amid serious child molestation charges.
The disgraced reality star allegedly asked a 9-year-old girl to sit on his lap while she was vacationing with her family in Florida in 2020.
"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," a statement from the Bay County Sheriff's Office claimed.
According to officials, "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology."