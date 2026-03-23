NEWS Duggar Family Horrors: TLC Questioned on 'How Much They Ignored' Amid Joseph's Child Molestation Charges Source: TLC; MEGA TLC officially cut ties with the Duggar family in 2021, years after allegations first surfaced against members of the controversial brood. Rebecca Friedman March 23 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

As another disturbing Duggar scandal unfolds, questions remain regarding how much TLC may have swept under the rug to keep their successful reality TV series up and running. Following Joseph Duggar's arrest on child molestation charges, a source spoke to Rob Shuter's Naught But Nice column on Substack to address concerns surrounding TLC and whether they enabled the controversial family's behaviors in order to continue benefitting from their ratings and revenue. "This wasn’t a surprise inside the industry. There were red flags for years," an insider spilled on Sunday, March 22 — days after the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older on Wednesday, March 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Why TLC 'Didn't Walk Away' From Duggar Franchise

Source: TLC '19 Kids and Counting' was scratched in 2015 after child sexual abuse accusations surfaced against Josh Duggar.

While TLC ended its 19 Kids and Counting series in 2015 after child sexual abuse accusations against Josh Duggar emerged, the network still launched a spin-off, Counting On, to keep the franchise alive. TLC didn't officially cut ties with the Duggars until 2021, when Josh was convicted of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material. According to the confidant, TLC "didn’t walk away because it was making too much money."

Article continues below advertisement

'You Have to Ask How Much They Ignored'

Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges years after his brother Josh was convicted on child sexual abuse crimes.

"The franchise was a cash machine," the source noted. Joseph and his wife Kendra Duggar's recent arrests have reignited backlash against the network after the 31-year-old was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in 2020. "At some point, you have to ask how much they ignored," the insider admitted, claiming TLC continued profiting for years despite issues surfacing behind-the-scenes. "This didn’t happen overnight."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

TLC 'Built an Empire' on the Duggar Family

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, was also arrested amid her husband's child molestation charges.

"They built an empire on that family," one source acknowledged. "And now it’s collapsing under the weight of what was always there." The confidant concluded: "TLC didn’t look away. They just kept filming."

Inside Joseph Duggar's Charges

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while vacationing in Florida in 2020.