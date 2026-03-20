Glum Joseph Duggar Gets Patted Down During Jail Search After He's Arrested on Child Molestation Charges: Photos

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Footage from Joseph Duggar's arrest has been released two days after he was brought in on child molestation charges. On Wednesday, March 18, the former reality star was seen at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas, wearing the same clothes he donned in his mugshot: a long-sleeve gray shirt, black pants and sneakers.

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Joseph Duggar Gets Searched

Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office Joseph Duggar looked downcast while sitting in jail.

In the new footage, the father-of-four, 31, looked glum as he sat on a bench inside the facility with his hands cuffed. At one point, he stood up and put his hands on the wall while an officer patted him down during a search. Duggar was forced to remove his shoes, socks and baseball cap during the process. He's still awaiting extradition to Florida and is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom on Friday, March 20.

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What Was Joseph Duggar Arrested For?

Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office The former reality star had to take off his hat, shoes and socks during the search process.

As OK! reported, the 19 Kids and Counting alum was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. The alleged incident occurred in 2020 when the victim was 9 years old and vacationing in Panama City Beach, Fla. According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Duggar allegedly asked the girl to sit on his lap. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," an officer said.

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Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office Joseph Duggar was arrested on charges of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the statement continued. "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology." A report revealed the recent arrest was a result of the victim, currently 14 years old, "participating in a forensic interview regarding a report of past sexual abuse." The former TLC star "allegedly admitted his actions to the [victim's] father" and detectives. Duggar is currently married to wife Kendra Duggar, 27, whom he wed in 2017.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra share four children.

Oddly enough, Joseph had expressed empathy for sexual violence victims when his disgraced brother Josh Duggar, 38, was arrested for charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material and accused of sexually abusing five females. "Whenever somebody you respect the most is willing to get up and proclaim what we believe as Christians, about being true to your wife, you’d never think that that’s the person who’s involved in it," Joseph said during a December 2015 episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On. Joseph admitted he was shocked his sibling "was living such a secret life," expressing, "It broke my heart."

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Jill Duggar Dillard Speaks on Joseph's Arrest

Source: @jillmdillard/instagram Joseph Duggar's sister Jill admitted she was 'shocked' by his scandal.