Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Caught Kevin Hart 'Off Guard' With 'Worst' Photo of His Dead Father During Netflix Roast
June 4 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Kevin Hart still hasn't recovered after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a joke about the comedian's late father.
The Get Hard actor reminisced on Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Wednesday, June 3.
The roast, which premiered on May 10, featured a slew of talented comedians firing off their best jokes at Hart's willing expense.
'Worst Picture I've Ever Seen'
Kimmel asked Hart if any of the jokes from Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe or the other comedians he welcomed to roast him actually "hurt."
"I think the one that caught me off guard, Dwayne," Hart said. "Dwayne had the picture of my father and he had a mug shot of my dad and he goes, ‘Look at my dad. Kev, we both love our dads.'”
Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, was pictured flexing his muscles and posing shirtless. But Hart's dad, Henry Robert Witherspoon, was posing in what Hart called "the worst picture of my father I’ve ever seen."
The image showed a shirtless Witherspoon sitting on a bench in basketball shorts and a newsboy cap.
Witherspoon died in October 2022 at 73 years old. He was in and out of jail throughout Hart's childhood and struggled with addiction.
Despite his difficult childhood, Hart said the off-putting roast was still all in good fun.
“The worst picture of my father. It caught me off guard, but it was funny," he said. "Anything done with the effort of getting a laugh, I’m always going to give it the benefit of the doubt. All the stuff said about me, you know, I’m like, look, it is what it is. They’re jokes at the end of the day."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
All In Good Fun
Johnson went on to sling classic jokes about Hart's height, calling him a "little burnt Oompa Loopma." Hart stands at approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and is no stranger to people poking fun at his stature.
He even referred to Hart as his "little chocolate baby bird."
"I’m actually here tonight because someone needs to chew up Kevin’s food and spit it in his mouth," he joked. "Isn’t that right?"
Hart and Johnson are longtime friends who often throw playful jabs at one another in the press.
They have starred alongside each other in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: Next Level and Central Intelligence.
The dynamic duo will return to the movie theater in December 2026 for a third and final installment in the Jumanji series titled Jumanji: Open World.