Kevin Hart Praises Tony Hinchcliffe's Controversial Roast Despite Outrage Over 'Racist' George Floyd Joke: 'It's What They Do'
May 26 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Kevin Hart is not holding a grudge against Tony Hinchcliffe for a reportedly "racist" joke he made during the Jumanji actor's recent Netflix roast.
On the Tuesday, May 26, episode of “The Breakfast Club,” Hart, 46, defended the fellow comedian for comments that many deemed were tone deaf.
On Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, Hinchcliffe said to Hart, “The black community is so proud of you. Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”
Weeks after the joke was made, the Central Intelligence star responded: “It wasn’t a tasteful joke to our culture, to our audience, but our audience that’s watching the roast, if you’re watching the roast, you get why they’re doing it. You get why the racial humor is on the table. I wasn’t shocked. Like, that’s what they do. Go look at the Tom Brady one. Like, that’s what they do. It happens every year when they do a roast. It’s not new. This isn’t a new. It’s not a new agenda. It’s not a new approach to comedy.”
Podcast host Charlamagne tha God asked Hart whether he thought Hinchcliffe, 41, “went too far when he made that joke about George Floyd.”
“It’s Tony Hinchcliffe. Like, I don’t expect less, I don’t expect more,” the actor asserted.
Charlamagne said “going too far is the point” during roasts, to which Hart agreed, “That’s why you’re there.”
Kevin Hart Calls Tony Hinchcliffe's Roast One of the 'Best Sets' of the Night
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Hart went as far as to claim Hinchcliffe had one of the “best sets” of the night, then noted how Pete Davidson also joked about an assassination. (His monologue referenced the death of Charlie Kirk.)
“Like, would I tell those jokes? No. But do I get why they’re being told? Yes,” Hart explained. “Like, I’m not looking at Pete crazy. I’m not looking at Tony crazy. Like, that’s what I know what you’re going to do. I know your style of comedy.”
The 46-year-old does not “get affected by the attempt at humor” and “moves on” if he ever does take something the wrong way.
“I don’t understand why we stand on a hill, and it becomes this big thing of, ‘They’re attacking the culture.’ It doesn’t have to be that. It literally is either you’re a fan of this level of content or you’re not….” he said. “If you are upset that the night went on, that’s a different conversation. It’s nothing I can do. It’s a production. It’s a live production. I’m not compromising the live production for a reaction of what? What do you want me to do? I’m gonna drag him off. You want me to fight afterwards? … That’s not what I agreed to do. That’s not the job at hand. The job at hand was to produce a successful roast, which I did.”
Chelsea Handler Calls Tony Hinchcliffe's Roast 'Racist'
Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler, who also sat on the panel of comedians at Hart’s roast, was not amused by Hinchcliffe’s remarks.
“They’re racists. They’re bigots. They’re sexist…” she said during a recent episode of Deon Cole’s “Funny Knowing You” podcast. “I want to get to know what is in your brain that makes you think this is OK?”
The 51-year-old reportedly told Hinchcliffe after the show, “You gotta deal with the Floyd family, and they got hands. You’re talking about someone’s relative.”