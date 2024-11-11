Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admits to Being Late and Peeing in Bottles in Order to Save Time on 'Red One' Set

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is addressing claims he's late to set and pees in bottle instead of going to the restroom in order to save time during a new interview.

While talking to GQ for its Men of the Year issue, which was published on Monday, November 11, the actor, 52, was asked about TheWrap's piece about his on set behavior while working on Red One, in which he allegedly made some of the cast and crew upset and cost the production some money due to his alleged antics.