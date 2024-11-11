Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admits to Being Late and Peeing in Bottles in Order to Save Time on 'Red One' Set
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is addressing claims he's late to set and pees in bottle instead of going to the restroom in order to save time during a new interview.
While talking to GQ for its Men of the Year issue, which was published on Monday, November 11, the actor, 52, was asked about TheWrap's piece about his on set behavior while working on Red One, in which he allegedly made some of the cast and crew upset and cost the production some money due to his alleged antics.
“Yeah. That happens," Johnson admitted of urinating in a bottle before confessing he doesn't always run on time.
“Yeah, that happens too,” Johnson said. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”
Back in April, TheWrap reported the action star showed up on set as many as eight hours late, and the film crew allegedly had to work around him. "On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom," the insider previously told the outlet. "He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it."
"It was a f-------- disaster," one insider told TheWrap of the situation, while another claimed: "Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f---."
The athlete then said the controversy was "bulls---," with director Jake Kasdan defending him, stating Johnson "never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody. Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”
Chris Evans, who appears alongside Johnson, in the upcoming flick, said: “In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I’ve seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people’s time and efforts, but they’re unpredictable? I found Dwayne to be — we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it.”
Evans also stated that Johnson would even work out in the morning before coming to set. “But this is something that the producers, the director, and it’s all his team, so they all know this. So it’s all basic. It’s not like he’s late unexpectedly, and I wouldn’t even call it late. He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up," he added.
Johnson said he's not afraid of being honest about his mistakes. “I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,'" he declared.