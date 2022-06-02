'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough Is Engaged To Hayley Erbert: 'The Beginning Of Forever'

"I went on a trip or went somewhere for two days, and I remember being like, 'Babe, I miss you.' I was like, 'I haven’t been away from you in more than a day in a year.' I think what is really cool is we’re down to travel and do fun things and do different things. We’re also down to do nothing, which is also nice. It’s nice to be able to just relax and go on walks – we love walks," he previously told OK! about their bond.

"We actually have a YouTube channel. She actually made these pizza rolls, it was almost like in a roll. I can’t explain it, but it was delicious and they are all delicious," he added of what they would make in the kitchen. "It really has been fun to just get in there because, I think for me, being a choreographer and creative, it’s like creating something and cooking. For me and Hayley, it’s an awesome way to bring us together."