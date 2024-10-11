12 Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts

Bono met his wife, Ali Hewson, at Mount Temple Comprehensive School. They wed in 1982 and have since welcomed four kids.

"We were teenagers, we went to the same school, high school. It just so happens it was this afternoon I walked her to her bus — isn't that mad?" he told Extra in 2016.

Meanwhile, Hewson revealed to The Telegraph in 2008 that the U2 lead vocalist was her first real boyfriend.