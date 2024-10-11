12 Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts

or
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Bono and Ali Hewson

bono and ali hewson
Source: MEGA

Bono met his wife, Ali Hewson, at Mount Temple Comprehensive School. They wed in 1982 and have since welcomed four kids.

"We were teenagers, we went to the same school, high school. It just so happens it was this afternoon I walked her to her bus — isn't that mad?" he told Extra in 2016.

Meanwhile, Hewson revealed to The Telegraph in 2008 that the U2 lead vocalist was her first real boyfriend.

Heather Morris and Taylor Hubbell

heather morris and taylor hubbell
Source: MEGA

In 2015, high school sweethearts Heather Morris and Taylor Hubbell exchanged vows after years of dating. They welcomed their sons Elijah in 2013 and Owen in 2016.

Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado

jeff daniels and kathleen treado
Source: MEGA

Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado have been together for more than four decades, and their love story started after meeting in high school.

The couple, who wed in 1979, are parents to Ben, Lucas and Nellie.

“In the good times and the bad, she’s been a leveling influence — my biggest fan, my biggest cheerleader — telling me it’ll be okay,” the Dumb and Dumber star told People. “You’re going to get something else. It turned out she was right.”

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

jon bon jovi and dorothea hurley
Source: MEGA

After meeting at Sayreville War Memorial High School in the Garden State, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley started their rollercoaster relationship. Though they briefly split in 1985, they reconciled and tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1989 amid the rocker's fame.

The pair share four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob and Romeo.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson

lebron james and savannah brinson
Source: MEGA

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson found love despite attending different high schools in Ohio. She learned she was pregnant after he was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

In 2011, the athlete popped the question to his muse after 10 years of dating.

The pair, who wed in September 2013, now have three children: Bronny, Bryce and Zuri.

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick

lindsay arnold and samuel lightner cusick
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick, who dated as teenagers, tied the knot in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ceremony in June 2015.

They now share two daughters, Sage and June.

Jeff Daniels

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

lin manuel miranda and vanessa nadal
Source: MEGA

Lin-Manuel Miranda had a crush on Vanessa Nadal while attending Hunter College High School.

"She was gorgeous, and I'm famously bad at talking to women I find attractive. I have a total lack of game," he told The New York Times in 2010.

The Hamilton star found the courage to reach out to her on Facebook, and they started dating afterward. He proposed to her in Madrid in October 2009. They tied the knot in 2010.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

patrick and brittany mahomes
Source: MEGA

Brittany Mahomes has witnessed how Patrick Mahomes transformed from being her high school partner to a Super Bowl Champion.

The pair, who were classmates in a high school in Texas, got engaged in 2020 and became first-time parents in February 2021. They tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their second child in November of the same year.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

snoop dogg and shante broadus
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus' marriage has been through ups and downs, but they have always managed to save their union after establishing a strong foundation.

The duo, who met in high school, wed in 1997 and renewed their vows in 2008.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

stephen and ayesha curry
Source: MEGA

High school lovers Stephen and Ayesha Curry tied the knot in 2011 and have since welcomed Riley in 2012, Ryan in 2015 and Canon in 2018.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

thomas rhett and lauren akins
Source: MEGA

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are not only high school sweethearts but elementary soulmates, too!

According to the country singer, he realized he was in love with his now-wife when they went to a camp together during the sixth grade. They dated in high school but split afterward.

Fortunately, they found their way back to each other again and reunited in 2011.

The pair wed in May 2012 and are now parents to their four children.

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister

witney carson and carson mcallister
Source: MEGA

In June 2016, Witney Carson and Carson McAllister tied the knot three months after their engagement.

The Dancing With the Stars pro has often referred to her husband as "my high school sweetheart" in her tribute messages to him.

