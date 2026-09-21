EXCLUSIVE 'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Clicked With Partner Guillermo Rodriguez 'Right Off the Bat': 'He Wears His Heart on His Sleeve' Source: DISNEY Witney Carson didn't let her pregnancy stop her from competing alongside Guillermo Rodriguez on Season 35 of 'DWTS.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Witney Carson and her Dancing With the Stars partner Guillermo Rodriguez quickly found their rhythm in the ballroom. The professional dancer exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Campbell's for Two Step Tuesdays, celebrating the brand's new sauces, that she and Rodriguez “definitely clicked right off the bat” before hitting the ballroom floor together for Season 35. Carson, who returned to the competition following her Season 34 Mirrorball Trophy win, is also navigating rehearsals while pregnant with her third child.

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'I Feel Very Fortunate'

Source: DISNEY Witney Carson said she and Guillermo Rodriguez 'clicked right off the bat.'

"There's nothing that we've had to, like, really strategize or, like, force. Just everything has come so naturally, which I'm so grateful for, because a lot of partnerships, you don't really get that," Carson explains. "So I feel very fortunate." The DWTS pro is entering the new season with a different mindset after feeling like she "really had to win" last season with her partner Robert Irwin. While Carson says she feels less pressure this time around, she remains determined to give the competition her all. "It's tricky because, in a way, I feel less pressure, and in another way, I always feel pressure because deep down, it's, like, not in me not to do my absolute best and not kill it," she says. "So every week, you know, I am taking it as if I'm not pregnant. I'm taking it as if I didn't win last season. I'm just doing my absolute best with the partner that I have," Carson adds.

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Witney Carson Is Putting Her Baby's Health First Amid 'DWTS' Rehearsals

Source: @witneycarson/Instagram Witney Carson says she's not afraid to speak up when it comes to the health of her baby.

As Carson continues to compete while pregnant, she's also making sure she listens to her body and gets the rest she needs. "To be perfectly honest, I was just talking to the producers yesterday, just saying, like, you know, I really need to make sure I get enough rest this week," she admits. "And it just really [comes down to] listening to my body." Carson admits the days leading up to the Season 35 premiere had been “a little bit of a strenuous week,” prompting her to be especially mindful of her health and the health of her baby. "I feel like it was a little bit of a strenuous week, and so just making sure that I'm checking in with myself and being really cautious about the health of the baby, 'cause that's, like, the most important thing to me,” she states. “I think anything else is second to that." "If I felt any which way of, like, I'm doing too much, I definitely, I don't feel afraid to voice that I need, you know, to be taken out of things or I need help with certain things," Carson notes. "So I'm definitely not afraid to do that."

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Source: @witneycarson/Instagram Witney Carson is expecting her third child with husband Carson McAllister.

She credits the DWTS producers with being supportive throughout her pregnancy. "And the producers and everyone have been incredible and just willing to, like, you know, do anything that I need," Carson says. "And obviously they're worried about the health of the baby as well." "I think that it's important to not lose yourself when you have babies and when you have families,” she mentions. "I don't think it's every woman's calling to be pregnant and work. It's really hard to do, but there's no reason that you would have to lose a part of yourself to keep growing your family." "So I think it's important for me in my life, at this point in my life, to continue on my career because I love it," she continues. "I love to dance, and I love my kids and I love being a mom. So, you know, if I can do both, then that's what I'm going to do."

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Witney Carson's Campbell's Partnership Is Personal

Source: Campbell's Witney Carson is partnering with Campbell's for Two-Step Tuesdays, celebrating the brand's new sauces.

When Carson isn't rehearsing in the ballroom, she's focused on making family life as manageable as possible — including getting dinner on the table. That's where her new partnership with Campbell's comes in. Carson is teaming up with the brand for Two-Step Tuesdays, celebrating Campbell's new sauces, which allow families to make a flavorful weeknight dinner in two simple steps: cook a favorite protein and add a can of Campbell's sauces. For Carson, the partnership is especially nostalgic because of her childhood. “I love to cook for my family,” she says. “I know some moms, they don't love that, but I don't get to do it very much because I am working so much and I'm traveling so much.” Carson recalls that her mother always made sure the family had a hot meal, even when they didn't have much growing up. “We didn't have very much growing up, but we always had a hot meal, and a lot of it was Campbell's — like, a lot of it. And so it's very nostalgic for me,” she reflects.

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