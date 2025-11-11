'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His & Alix Earle's 'Biggest Pressures' as They Compete for Mirrorball Trophy: 'She Deserves It'

Article continues below advertisement

Val Chmerkovskiy is feeling the heat as Dancing With the Stars heads into the final stretch — but for him, the pressure isn’t about beating the competition. It's about making sure his partner, Alix Earle, shines. "Oh man, the biggest pressure is to make good creative choices," the longtime DWTS pro tells OK! during an exclusive interview about Season 34 of the hit dancing competition series and his recent partnership with Subway for their newly revamped Fresh Fit Menu. Chmerkovskiy explains, "The steps are hard, but they're the easy part. The hard part is to come up with the right song, with the right dance and [making sure it's all] best suited for Alix."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Val Chmerkovskiy gushes over Alix Earle's 'incredible talent.'

Calling Earle "incredibly versatile and talented," Val says his main focus now is ensuring her final routines are her strongest yet. "You're only as good as your last dance," he notes. "I just want to make sure that the performances she puts out from here on out are the best ones of the night. And that's a lot of pressure — not because I just want to beat everybody, but because she deserves it. She's worked so hard, I just want to finish it off for her."

Article continues below advertisement

Val Chmerkovskiy Says He's Made a 'Lifelong Friend' in Alix Earle

Source: ABC Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle are fan favorites for Season 34.

The professional dancer also opened up about the close bond he and Earle have built this season — one that fans have quickly noticed on and off the ballroom floor. "Chemistry — what is that? That’s a version of friendship that comes from trust," he shares. "My favorite part is the fact that I've made a lifelong friend." Chmerkovskiy credited their connection to mutual respect and authenticity, adding that he never forces anything for the cameras. "One of the reasons why I’m still on the show 20 years later, and why production and fans still want to see me out there, is not just because of my mastery of ballroom dance, but also because of how I show up. I show up really authentically myself. I don’t switch it up for anybody," he declares.

Article continues below advertisement

Val Chmerkovskiy Addresses 'Misconceptions' About His and Alix Earle's Partnership

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: ABC Fans initially thought Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle 'hated' each other.

And while the Ukranian native — who moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., at age 8 — admits his and Earle's sarcastic tri-state charm may have confused viewers early on, Chmerkovskiy says his and the New Jersey-born influencer's relationship has always been grounded in commitment. "Real valuable friendships and relationships come from a certain level of trust and sacrifice," Chmerkovskiy details. "The last two months, we’ve certainly sacrificed for Dancing With the Stars and for one another, and that really brings people together."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Val Chmerkovskiy says Alix Earle 'deserves' to win 'DWTS.'

Chmerkovskiy also praised Earle’s enthusiasm and humility, comparing her presence in the ballroom to a guest in his world of professional dance. "Alix is a visitor in this incredible world of ballroom dance, and I feel really compelled to take care of her and give her the best time possible," he reflects.

Article continues below advertisement

Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His 'Refuel' Meal of Choice

View this post on Instagram Source: @valentin/Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy recently partnered with Subway.