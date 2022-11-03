Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife For Accusing Him Of 'Pressuring' Zaya Into Changing Identity For Money: 'A Damn Shame'
After Dwyane Wade's ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claimed the NBA star was "pressuring" Zaya into changing her identity to ink deals and get more money, he is taking a stand.
On Thursday, November 3, the athlete, 40, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter. "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame. While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year our child to be someone she’s not and do something against her will. These are serious and hurtful allegations that have hurt our children," he began.
"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children. This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all of this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her!" Dwayne, who also shares 20-year-old son, Zaire, with Siohvaughn, is a father to Xavier, 8, whom he shares with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 3, whom he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, continued.
Dwayne is not shocked his ex would drag him into this mess.
"Siovaughn tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player! All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time interrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal. So instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she’s left her home to see more lawyers and has taken this time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she’s left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years," he fumed.
He added, "I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE! She won’t do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it!"
Dwayne also believes he's a present parent, while Siohvaughn has not even attempted to make time for Zaya, who changed her name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade).
"As a woman who claims to be a ‘good Christian mother,’ I’ve yet to see her make any sacrifice or effort to leave her own home to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade. Zaya is not the same 3 year old child anymore and she’s screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother! No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their well, much less force identity on them. This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life! All the while my wife and our village has been her rock in helping her pick up the pieces after heartbreak after heartbreak!" he stated.
He concluded, "Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that’s not the case here because I’m ten toes down and I’m still going thru the BS! I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that’s been sold to them."
As OK! previously reported, Dwayne's ex alleged that he's "positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney," per the documents.
"I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name," the documents read, "and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies."