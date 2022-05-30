Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin Are 'In Deep Wedding Planning Talks' After Visiting Venues In Italy

After being engaged for a few years, it seems like Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are finally ready to walk down the aisle. Though the duo visited Italy earlier this year to look at wedding venues, but they're still on the hunt to find the perfect spot.

"Lake Como is one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever seen, and we’d be so lucky to celebrate our special day there. We’re definitely in deep wedding planning talks, but now we just need a venue!" the pair exclusively tell OK! while talking their partnership with Daily's Cocktails. "We’ve actually been to a ton of weddings lately, and it’s been great to get inspiration from all the other couples! We have definitely been taking notes on what we love/need after seeing it in real life."