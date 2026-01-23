Dylan Efron Claims Brother Zac Is the 'Good-Looking One' as Jenna Bush Hager Fawns Over 'Traitors' Star's Abs: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Dylan Efron guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“It’s bizarre. It’s a little imposter syndrome. Growing up, I was held to a B or C standard. I got B’s in school. My brother was always held to A’s,” he explained. “Zac is the good-looking one.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Dylan Efron said his brother Zac is the 'good-looking one.'

Jenna and co-host Sheinelle Jones interrupted to disagree as a photo of the two men flashed on the screen. “You can’t say that. With those abs?” the mom-of-three gushed. “I need you to say that with a straight face,” Sheinelle teased Dylan. “Trust me, I was the little brother that got B’s and C’s,” the influencer recalled, with Jenna joking, “I think you got A for abs.”

Jenna Bush Hager Floored by Dylan Efron's 'DWTS' Salsa

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Dylan Efron was a finalist on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The 44-year-old noted that Dylan’s sultry Dancing With the Stars salsa “brought in some extra people” to watch him shoot his segment on Friday morning. “There it is. Woah, I didn’t see the hand placement!” Jenna exclaimed while watching a video of the reality star holding his crotch during his dance. “That was the first episode. I got better than that!” Dylan insisted.

Dylan Efron Gets Candid About 'DWTS' Experience

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram Dylan Efron has a close relationship with his brother, Zac.

In an exclusive interview with OK! about competing on the ABC show, the 33-year-old reiterated that he never felt like he was enough as a child. "I've always been athletic my whole life. I've never been the most athletic — there are professional gymnasts and athletes on [DWTS,] so I was never that good,” he explained in November 2025. “I was on the bench in my junior year of high school. I've always been athletic, but I've never been the best, so I know that's helped me. It's the same with counting. I was always a B student, never an A student, so tell me to memorize all these different eight counts, my brain doesn't compute it. I think where I am not the best at anything, I rely on my work ethic. I love pushing myself, and that's my superpower in this. I'm willing to put in the hours and dedicate my life to this.”

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram Dylan Efron said he got B's in school while Zac got A's.