Article continues below advertisement
Zac Efron Trolled by Fans After Asking If Brother Dylan Got a 'Good' Score on 'Dancing With the Stars': 'He Has No Idea Where He Is'

Photo of Dylan Efron, Daniella Karagach, Zac Efron and Olivia Efron
Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube/@solelynostalgia/X

Zac Efron hilariously asked his mom whether his brother Dylan got a 'good score' on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Zac Efron finally made an appearance in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to support his brother Dylan. However, the actor may not have done his research beforehand.

Fans teased Zac on social media after he awkwardly asked his mom whether Dylan's scores were "good."

The High School Musical alum was in the audience alongside his parents, with his younger sister, Olivia, seated on his lap.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zac Efron sat in the audience of 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: @juliannehough/X

Zac Efron sat in the audience of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

When Dylan and his partner, Daniella Karagach, received a 27 out of 30 from the judges for their tango, the cameras cut to Zac, who looked confused as he asked his mom a question.

"Is that a good score?" he seemingly inquired, although some social media users believe he was wondering if it was Dylan's "highest score."

Fans made fun of Zac on X after the hilarious moment went viral.

"Zac has no idea where he is," one person joked, while another added, "He's never seen a second of this show oh man."

"He ain't watched a d--- minute," a third agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zac Efron cheered on his brother Dylan.
Source: @solelynostalgia/X

Zac Efron cheered on his brother Dylan.

Meanwhile, Zac took to his Instagram Story to show his support, urging his followers to "text 'Dylan' to 21523 ten times."

Social media users were thrilled to see the Disney alum finally dropping into the ABC show.

"I just scrumpt a scream so loud that you would think that Zac Efron just walked through my front door #DWTS," one fan emphasized, while another wrote, "ZAC EFRON IS FINALLY IN THE BALLROOM OMG #DWTS."

Host Julianne Hough also fan-girled over the Iron Claw star's appearance in the audience.

"I love a supportive brother and sister!" she captioned a photo with him and Olivia on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron's Dedication Dance to Sister Olivia and Brother Zac

Image of Zac Efron attended 'Dancing With the Stars' for the first time.
Source: @solelynostalgia/X

Zac Efron attended 'Dancing With the Stars' for the first time.

Earlier in the DWTS season, Dylan paid tribute to Olivia during Dedication Night with a performance to "Rewrite the Stars" from Zac's movie The Greatest Showman.

"I’m dedicating this dance to my little sister, Olivia," the Traitors star said in a pre-taped video at the time. "I wasn’t expecting to be a big brother…but immediately, I was inseparable from her."

Dylan added that his decision to dance to "Rewrite the Stars" was also a "nod to [his] brother."

"Zac’s always taken care of me, and he did things that were so selfless. I wanna be that to Olivia, I wanna be the best role model I can," he expressed.

Zac Efron Speaks on 'Brother Bond' With Dylan

Image of Dylan Efron will be in the finale of 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube

Dylan Efron will be in the finale of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Zac is equally fond of his younger brother.

"I’m a big brother myself, I love him to death, there’s a certain kind of relationship — it’s just a brother bond," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2023.

