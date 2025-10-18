Who Is Dylan Efron Dating? 7 Things to Know About His Girlfriend Courtney King
Courtney King Is Dylan Efron's High School Sweetheart
Dylan Efron is happy and content with his real-life love off the dance floor.
The Dancing With the Stars contestant, 33, has been dating his girlfriend, Courtney King, since high school.
"We're from the same hometown," Efron revealed during a March appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast.
While they have not revealed when exactly their relationship began, King was first seen on his Instagram page in an October 2016 post from their Hawaii getaway.
Courtney King Has a Regular Job
According to Efron, King keeps a low profile while working a regular job.
"It's cool because she's actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour-a-week job," he shared on "The Viall Files" podcast.
Courtney King Doesn't Like Being in the Spotlight
During the same podcast appearance, the TV personality revealed his girlfriend prefers to keep things personal.
"It works out really well, it's not like I'm hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all that stuff. She doesn't really like being on camera," said Efron.
Courtney King Is an Outdoorsy Person
While King stays behind the cameras, she loves spending time outdoors.
Her now-inactive Instagram account features photos from her hiking adventures and beach getaways, revealing her inner explorer.
Courtney King Supported Dylan Efron's Stint on 'The Traitors'
Efron, who won The Traitors Season 3 alongside Dolores Catania, Ivar Mountbatten and Gabby Windey, said King encouraged him to join the show.
"She's always kind of said, 'You should do something like this,' because even on social media, I'm known on there, but people don't really see my personality," he said. "If people could see your personality, they'd fall in love with you like I did."
Dylan Efron and Courtney King in a 'Great Place' Despite 'Tough' 'DWTS' Schedule
As he expands his TV empire, Efron admitted DWTS is "tougher" on King than on him.
"It's trying right now," he shared, adding. "But she's so supportive. She knows I love her, 100 percent. So it's like, we know it's all temporary, so that's why I don't think anything's really changed. I know it's hard for us right now, but we're still where we are. We still love each other and, yeah, we're in a great place."
Amid his growing media spotlight, the production coordinator clarified their relationship has not changed.
Efron detailed, "The cool thing that's changed is we started traveling together a lot more. Like, for a lot of these trips I'll do with brands or whatever, I get to bring her with me. I think incorporating her more into that has helped our relationship a lot."
Dylan Efron and Courtney King Could Get Married Soon
After years of dating, Efron teased the next chapter in his relationship with King.
"Well, she knows the answer. We're working on it," he revealed on "The Viall Files" podcast. "Courtney's so down-to-earth, she'd never [impose a deadline]. Look, we're 33. She's not going to put a deadline on it."