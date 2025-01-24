or
Who Is Zac Efron's Brother Dylan? 8 Things to Know About 'The Traitors' Contestant

Source: MEGA

Zac Efron's brother Dylan recently joined the cast of 'The Traitors.'

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Dylan Efron Is Zac Efron's Younger Brother

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

Zac and Dylan Efron have two younger half-siblings.

Born on February 6, 1992, Dylan Efron is four years younger than High School Musical alum Zac Efron. After their parents, Starla Baskett and David Efron, divorced, their father remarried and welcomed two more children: Olivia and Henry.

He Has a Degree in Economics

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

Dylan Efron graduated in 2013.

In 2013, Dylan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis, Obispo, Calif.

Dylan Efron Revealed He and Zac Are 'So Different'

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

Zac and Dylan Efron are very close.

Speaking with BroBible in 2021, Dylan revealed he and Zac are "so different" and "were always fighting with each other" when they were younger.

"[T]hen once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles," he revealed. "He really became that older brother, and that's when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."

Dylan Efron Is Athletic

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

Dylan Efron often shares topless photos and videos of himself online.

In the same 2021 interview, Dylan shared "fitness and being outside" have always been his passions.

"Not necessarily working out, but just exhausting yourself in whatever it is. That's what we did for fun growing up. We didn't have Six Flags or any big concerts to go to in my hometown, it was all about using what was available to us, which was the ocean or the mountains," he continued.

He Is a Fur Parent

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

He often posts pictures of his dog, Booey.

In 2021, Dylan adopted his dog, Booey.

Although Booey has his own Instagram account, Dylan still shares photos of their moments together on his social media pages.

He Frequently Shares Photos of His Adventures Online

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

Dylan Efron fills his social media pages with photos and videos from his adventures.

Dylan, who is a YouTuber and social media influencer, currently has 907,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares photos and videos of his adventures.

Dylan Efron Also Works as a Producer

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

Dylan Efron works behind-the-scenes.

According to his IMDb page, Dylan has worked as a production coordinator on Ready Player One, Live by Night, American Sniper and The Accountant.

He was also a producer in Zac's documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Dylan Efron Is a Contestant on 'The Traitors'

Source: @dylanefron/Instagram

'The Traitors' premiered on January 12.

The Traitors, which premiered on January 12, tapped Dylan as one of the contestants along with Sam Asghari, Chrishell Stause, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Nikki Garcia and Rob Mariano, to name a few.

"He is just the best at games," Zac praised Dylan in a June 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Growing up, he was a first roll [at Yahtzee] kind of dude. If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He's that good, so I got high hopes for him."

