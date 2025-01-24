Who Is Zac Efron's Brother Dylan? 8 Things to Know About 'The Traitors' Contestant

Speaking with BroBible in 2021, Dylan revealed he and Zac are "so different" and "were always fighting with each other" when they were younger.

"[T]hen once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles," he revealed. "He really became that older brother, and that's when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."