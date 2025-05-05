Dylan O'Brien Slammed by Trans Sibling: 'Hasn't Spoken to Me in Over a Year'

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling Julz called him out for not speaking to them in over a year.

It all started on May 1, when Gay Times shared a resurfaced quote from Dylan at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. During the interview, he opened up about his relationship with Julz while promoting his queer thriller, Ponyboi.

Dylan O’Brien is facing backlash from his trans sibling, Julz O'Brien.

“I have a trans, non-binary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer. I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world,” the Teen Wolf alum told Vulture at the time.

Julz O'Brien claimed Dylan hasn't talked to them in over a year.

But Julz had a very different take — and they made it clear in the comments section.

“I’m actually trans masc and go by he/they pronouns,” Julz wrote, correcting Gay Times’ description.