Dylan O'Brien Slammed by Trans Sibling: 'Hasn't Spoken to Me in Over a Year'
Dylan O’Brien is facing backlash from his trans sibling, Julz O'Brien.
It all started on May 1, when Gay Times shared a resurfaced quote from Dylan at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. During the interview, he opened up about his relationship with Julz while promoting his queer thriller, Ponyboi.
“I have a trans, non-binary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer. I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world,” the Teen Wolf alum told Vulture at the time.
But Julz had a very different take — and they made it clear in the comments section.
“I’m actually trans masc and go by he/they pronouns,” Julz wrote, correcting Gay Times’ description.
While replying to a commenter who criticized Dylan’s girlfriend, model Rachael Lange, for allegedly being homophobic and racist, Julz revealed what’s really going on behind the scenes.
“He also hasn’t spoken to me in over a year,” they wrote. “He didn’t check in when I had top surgery. He didn’t even wish me a happy bday last week!”
“But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world live him that much more,” they wrote, adding a smirking emoji.
In a follow-up comment, Julz wrote, “Kinda funny that this article didn’t ask me for a single thing about myself? It’s about me and uses my photo. I’m not even tagged.”
Julz and Dylan were once very close. Back in 2020, Julz called Dylan their “very first best friend” in a heartfelt birthday tribute. They also shared tons of childhood throwback photos and gave Dylan a sweet shout-out on National Siblings Day.
The last time Dylan appeared on Julz’s Instagram was in 2023, when he got a birthday post from them in 2022.
“Happy Birthday, Dyl!!” Julz wrote at the time. “Love you so much.”
Meanwhile, Dylan plays a key role in Ponyboi, portraying Vinny — a sketchy drug dealer caught up in a secret affair with the film’s title character, all while dating his best friend, Angel, played by The Haunting of Bly Manor's Victoria Pedretti.
Back in January 2024, The Maze Runner star opened up about his experience working on the project.
“Going in, I was extremely uneducated on intersex and the intersex community,” he said. “This was such an enlightening experience to me. River is someone I’ll carry with me for life.”
He’s also starring in Twinless, a quirky yet emotional queer drama from Straight Up creator James Sweeney, who wrote, directed and acted in the film. Twinless follows two guys who bond in a grief support group for people who’ve lost a twin. Their friendship grows into something deeper and more unexpected as the story unfolds.