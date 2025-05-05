or
Article continues below advertisement
Dylan O'Brien Slammed by Trans Sibling: 'Hasn't Spoken to Me in Over a Year'

dylan obrien trans sibling calls him out
Source: MEGA; @julzbob417/Instagram

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling Julz called him out for not speaking to them in over a year.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 8:21 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan O’Brien is facing backlash from his trans sibling, Julz O'Brien.

It all started on May 1, when Gay Times shared a resurfaced quote from Dylan at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. During the interview, he opened up about his relationship with Julz while promoting his queer thriller, Ponyboi.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @julzbob417/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“I have a trans, non-binary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer. I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world,” the Teen Wolf alum told Vulture at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
julz obrien slams dylan no contact
Source: @julzbob417/Instagram

Julz O'Brien claimed Dylan hasn't talked to them in over a year.

Article continues below advertisement

But Julz had a very different take — and they made it clear in the comments section.

“I’m actually trans masc and go by he/they pronouns,” Julz wrote, correcting Gay Times’ description.

Article continues below advertisement

While replying to a commenter who criticized Dylan’s girlfriend, model Rachael Lange, for allegedly being homophobic and racist, Julz revealed what’s really going on behind the scenes.

“He also hasn’t spoken to me in over a year,” they wrote. “He didn’t check in when I had top surgery. He didn’t even wish me a happy bday last week!”

Article continues below advertisement
dylan obrien ponoyboi julz controversy
Source: MEGA

Dylan O'Brien once called their sibling bond meaningful while promoting 'Ponyboi.'

Article continues below advertisement

“But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world live him that much more,” they wrote, adding a smirking emoji.

In a follow-up comment, Julz wrote, “Kinda funny that this article didn’t ask me for a single thing about myself? It’s about me and uses my photo. I’m not even tagged.”

Article continues below advertisement
dylan julz obrien family fallout
Source: @julzbob417/Instagram

The two used to be very close.

Article continues below advertisement

Julz and Dylan were once very close. Back in 2020, Julz called Dylan their “very first best friend” in a heartfelt birthday tribute. They also shared tons of childhood throwback photos and gave Dylan a sweet shout-out on National Siblings Day.

Article continues below advertisement

The last time Dylan appeared on Julz’s Instagram was in 2023, when he got a birthday post from them in 2022.

“Happy Birthday, Dyl!!” Julz wrote at the time. “Love you so much.”

Article continues below advertisement
julz obrien corrects gender media
Source: @julzbob417/Instagram

Julz O'Brien felt ignored by an article using their photo without asking.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Dylan plays a key role in Ponyboi, portraying Vinny — a sketchy drug dealer caught up in a secret affair with the film’s title character, all while dating his best friend, Angel, played by The Haunting of Bly Manor's Victoria Pedretti.

Back in January 2024, The Maze Runner star opened up about his experience working on the project.

“Going in, I was extremely uneducated on intersex and the intersex community,” he said. “This was such an enlightening experience to me. River is someone I’ll carry with me for life.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @julzbob417/Instagram

He’s also starring in Twinless, a quirky yet emotional queer drama from Straight Up creator James Sweeney, who wrote, directed and acted in the film. Twinless follows two guys who bond in a grief support group for people who’ve lost a twin. Their friendship grows into something deeper and more unexpected as the story unfolds.

