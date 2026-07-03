E. Jean Carroll Pushes to Collect $5.8 Million After Donald Trump's Supreme Court Loss

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E. Jean Carroll is moving to collect nearly $5.8 million from President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court declined to take up his appeal of the civil verdict against him. One day after the verdict, Carroll’s attorneys asked a federal judge in Manhattan to release the $5 million Trump deposited with the court in 2023 as a guarantee while he challenged the jury’s verdict. With post-judgment interest, her lawyers said the amount has grown to $5,779,783.

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Carroll Wants the Money Released

Source: MEGA E. Jean Carroll's legal team asked a judge to release Donald Trump's court-held funds.

Carroll, the former Elle columnist, accused Trump of sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and later defaming her after she publicly described the allegation. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. A federal jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll $5 million. The money has remained in a court-controlled account while Trump pursued appeals. “Accordingly, the Court should direct the Clerk to disburse to Carroll the value of the judgement including post-judgment interest, which amounts to $5,779,783.00 in total as of the date of this filing,” Carroll’s lawyers wrote. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, also requested that Trump respond within seven days, by July 7.

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Donald Trump Seeks More Delay

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continued challenging the civil verdict against him.

Kaplan said Trump’s lawyers contacted Carroll’s team after the Supreme Court decision to ask whether she would consent to another stay while Trump seeks reconsideration from the high court. Carroll refused.

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Source: MEGA The longtime legal battle moved closer to its conclusion.

“[A]fter four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end. And under the Court’s Stipulation and Order, Carroll is now entitled to obtain payment of the money due under the judgment,” Kaplan wrote. Trump responded to the Supreme Court decision on Truth Social, saying he would “continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength.”

The Other E. Jean Carroll Verdict

Source: MEGA E. Jean Carroll celebrated the legal victory after the appeal ended.