Donald Trump Says He May Skip Sex Abuse Case To Spare New Yorkers Traffic Hassles

Tacopina said in order for Trump — who E. Jean Carroll accused of attacking her in a Fifth Avenue department store in the '90s — to appear in court, his movements would have to be coordinated each day by the secret service team.

“As part of that plan, courthouse floors would need to be locked down, elevators shut down, courthouse personnel confined to their offices and members of the public restricted from the area," Tacopina wrote.

Tacopina wrote that Trump, who was arraigned and arrested after paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged tryst, “wishes to appear” but is concerned about the “logistical burdens” he would "cause the courthouse and New York City."